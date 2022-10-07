Read full article on original website
Seize Dining Deal Friday From Seasons Bistro & Gallery in Yakima
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the tasty food and vibes at The Seasons Bistro & Gallery!. Dining Deals for Friday, October 14th, The Seasons Bistro & Gallery. This week, save 50% off from Seasons Gallery & Bistro, at...
Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley
Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
Amazing Photo Gallery & Winners of the 2022 Yakima Chalk Art Fest
What a magical weekend! Did you do anything fun? My little niece Charli came over for a slumber party and the main event on our Saturday was to visit the 2022 Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival and it was amazing! Were you involved in this weekend's festivities?. From start to...
Don’t Miss Yakima’s Incredible Chalk Art Fest 2022 This Saturday!
It's the most wonderful time of year and free activities for the community are all the rage! Searching for something to get into Saturday, October 8th 2022? Come on down to view the talented artists at the Downtown Yakima's Chalk Art Fest 2022! This free event is stunning and so much fun!
2 Great Places to Get Korean Snacks in Yakima
If your child is into K-Pop like my 11-year-old daughter Willow, then they are probably on the hunt for some Korean snacks. They watch kids eating them on TikTok and YouTube. Typically in Washington state, you have to drive to a major city like Seattle to get some hard-to-find Korean snacks. Asian stores like Uwajimaya and H Mart are the best places on the Westside to find them but we wanted to know, are there any places in Yakima to get your K-Pop snack fix? You betcha!
Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control
Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.
The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima
It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
Want To Help Those in Need in Yakima? Your Chance Comes Saturday
It's time to help those in need in our community by helping to fill the shelves of food banks in Yakima. It's called the Operation Harvest Food Drive by Yakima Rotary Clubs and the collection happens Saturday with your help. You get a bag on your porch? Volunteers will be...
Road Work Underway Closes Parts of Summitview Avenue
Major work on Summitview Avenue starts this week. City officials say during the week of October 10th, intermittent single lane closures will occur on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project day work hours of 7:00 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday.
The Top 4 Great places to get Pumpkins in Eastern Washington
Break out the goblins, ghouls, and Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween isn't far away, which means it's the perfect time to start carving up Pumpkins for your decor in or outside of the house. Some of the greatest Halloween memories we have are the days of going to a pumpkin patch to pick out our own pumpkins.
Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool
Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
5 Reasons you Have to Check out Spirit Of Halloween
Spirit Of Halloween has been that store everyone goes to get their costumes, or even build a costume off of different things they find around the store. Over the years they've gotten bigger and bigger making deals with tv, movies, and even video games to make costumes. They take it...
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday
Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
Halloween Inspiration? Locals Works of Art Are Spooky & Stunning!
Local make-up artist @_jennyydior is back at it again with incredible transformations for the Halloween season. She's counting down the 31 days with terrifying and gorgeous creations daily! She's taking requests, so take a gander at the stunning transformations below and stay tuned for updated photos as the art continues to roll in!
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
Yakima Driver Alert Emphasis Patrols Underway
Yakima Police say a special speed emphasis patrol is now underway until the end of the year. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Patrol Officers are now obligated to make at least 3 to 4 traffic stops every day and either warn or ticket drivers. The chief is very concerned...
Possible Fentanyl Exposure at Yakima Hospital Monday
Authorities say all nurses and the police officer exposed to an unknown substance have recovered. The person who was caught smoking the substance in the hospital was arrested on a charge of Reckless Endangerment. ******************. Local authorities are working with officials from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after Yakima Police were...
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
Sunnyside Police Officer Shot Monday Now at Harborview
A Sunnyside Police Officer is now at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is expected to recover after being shot on Monday. Authorities say the officer was called to the 1400 block of South 8th Street in Sunnyside at about 8:00 pm where the officer was shot. A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene after being shot by a bean bag round by SWAT team members.
