LCMC Health and Tulane University announce partnership

LCMC Health and Tulane University today announced intentions to partner to expand access to comprehensive and specialty care across Southeast Louisiana, enhance the region’s capabilities as a destination for medical innovation and training, and provide community investments and benefits. Upon approval of the proposed partnership, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview...
