Bytebus Launches Cloud Mining Services – Passive Income Via A Seamless Web Interface
Bytebus is a cloud mining platform that gives crypto enthusiasts the ability to mine cryptocurrency in a remote fashion. The platform has continued to scale its infrastructure by offering an easy-to-use UI, various cloud mining tiers, and a referral program to fuel user adoption. Mining has come a long way...
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
Bitcoin (BTC) fails to stay above $20K – can stablecoin inflow help?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) struggled with a lack of bullish momentum and failed to conquer the $20,000 support. As a result, the flagship crypto declined 6% in the previous five days and traded at $19,300 on Oct 10. Can USDC pump BTC?. While the bullish break is nowhere...
US Veterans Investing In Oryen Network, Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin
Many investors would be surprised to study the demographics of people who buy crypto. One such group is United States veterans, which is no real surprise. These people fought for freedom, and many see owning digital assets as essential to maintaining economic freedom. Three particularly popular cryptos amongst this demographic...
CATHEON GAMING ANNOUNCES THE CATHEON GAMING ECOSYSTEM
Catheon Gaming, ranked as the No. 1 blockchain gaming emerging giant in the “2022 KPMG & HSBC Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific report,” is pleased to announce the official launch of the Catheon Gaming ecosystem, the Catheon Gaming white paper and the Catheon token. The Catheon ecosystem is...
HSBC・
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other L1 Blockchain Testnets
Have a blockchain dApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art Oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full. Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its...
SushiSwap CEO Jared Grey Scammed Crypto Investors. SUSHI Tanks
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Jared Grey, the new Chief Executive Officer of cryptocurrency exchange SushiSwap (SUSHI), is under fire. Barely days after he took over as head of the project, he has already been accused of scamming investors and stealing from the community. As a Twitter user, Yanick Crypto pointed...
Big Eyes (BIG) Coin Stirs Again, Claiming $3M Investment in a Week
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Meme crypto Big Eyes (BIG) coin, allegedly raised $3 million in a week, bringing the total presale to $6.68 million. The stage five presale is still ongoing, while the token’s credibility has not improved since CoinChapter’s previous review. You can buy direct using USDT,...
Wealth Guaranteed With Oryen (ORY), Harmony (ONE), Ontology (ONT), DigiByte (DGB), And Bitcoin (BTC)
The tales of quick riches with cryptocurrencies are plenty and many think the chances of buying one of these millionaire-maker cryptos are similar to winning the lottery. But the truth is loads of potential cryptocurrencies out there will take your investment portfolio to unseen heights. Oryen (ORY) is such an investment that will almost guarantee insane returns, alongside Harmony (ONE), Ontology (ONT), DigiByte (DGB), and Bitcoin (BTC)
Ripple Finds ODL Partners In France And Sweden, But XRP Bear Trend Continues
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ripple continues to expand its presence in Europe, despite the wider crypto market continuing its bearish trend. The cryptocurrency payment firm formed new partnerships with firms in France and Sweden. Ripple announced it had signed deals for its “On-Demand Liquidity” (ODL) system with Paris-based regulated payments provider Lemonway and Swedish money transfer firm Xbaht.
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation. On-chain messages are resistant to censorship and can be used pseudonymously without supplying personal information, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum. DeSo is the only...
eHive Successfully Deployed 10 ETH 2.0 Validators, V2 Updates and Listings are Underway
Following the release of Ethereum 2.0, eHive protocol, a community inspired experiment in DeFi Crowdsourcing built on the Ethereum Network, has successfully deployed 10 ETH 2.0 fully-operational validator nodes on the Beacon Chain. eHive intends to provide decentralized validation to every average market participant. Ethereum Hive (eHive) is also excited...
IMPT Token Stirs Up Crypto World: Here’s Why
IMPT Token is the latest entrant into the large cryptocurrency market. Aimed at reducing global carbon footprint, the token links the carbon credit market with blockchain technology. The project has already raised over $2.6 million in phase one of its token sale. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — IMPT token is making headlines...
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why It Could Soon Hit $0.65
Ripple price started a fresh increase above the $0.50 resistance zone. XRP is trading in a rising channel with support at $0.4980 on the daily chart. The price could rise steadily towards the $0.650 resistance or even $0.720. Ripple’s XRP is outperforming bitcoin and ethereum. The price remains supported and...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecast: Start Of Another Decline Or Buy Opportunity?
Ether price is consolidating losses below the $1,400 and $1,500 resistance levels. ETH/USD is trading in a major contracting triangle with current support at $1,250 on the daily chart. It could either nosedive below $1,250 or might start a fresh wave towards $1,500. Ethereum’s ETH remained in a bearish zone...
Intel To Layoff 20% Of Its Employees Amid Weak PC Demand
Intel Might Layoff 20% of its Staff, Including in Divisions like Intel's Sales and Marketing group. PC sales plummeted 15% in the third quarter compared to a year ago. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Intel Corp is planning to reduce their employee numbers by thousands. Because of the poor health of the personal-computer market, Intel plans to cut costs and make up for it by decreasing the number of employees.
Russian Ruble and Gazprom Stock Plummet – American LNG For The Win?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Russian ruble and in-house stocks continue to deteriorate as the war in Ukraine rages on. After a turbulent week, the ruble slumped to $0.015, a possible support line for the currency. Rouble Doesn’t Do Well in Conflicts. Meanwhile, as CoinChapter reported at the start of...
Solana (SOL) eyes a 70% crash while fake Phantom security updates ravage wallets
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Solana (SOL) traded at $31 in the European session on Oct 11, after three undecisive weeks flatlining at crucial support. The digital asset copied Bitcoin’s price action and formed a similar setup that could cost SOL 70% of its valuation. SOL could break under significant...
