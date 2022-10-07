Read full article on original website
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region.
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
topwirenews.com
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
There’s nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave — not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. “Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So...
usf.edu
'It's total destruction': After warm welcome in South Florida, evacuees return to devastation in Lee County
The front desk at the West Palm Beach Holiday Inn is just a makeshift reservation table upstairs — the first floor is being renovated. The lobby has that 'under construction' feel that seemed to foreshadow what many guests would be returning to when they checked out. When WLRN visited...
wild941.com
Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead
The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
nypressnews.com
‘Denying us right away’: Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian’s aftermath
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida. People operating heavy machines move vessels, structures and personal belongings to the sides of roads. Survivors in these communities who evacuated also return to their homes destroyed and memories washed away by Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
NBC 2
Food distributions across SWFL to help residents recover from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, here’s a list of food distributions that will be happening in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. This list will be updated as we receive more information. LEE COUNTY. Food trucks in Publix Parking Lot at Santa Barbara...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
usf.edu
Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help
As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
happeningsmagazine.net
Rally & BBQ at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater Oct. 12
Luminary Hotel & Co. will be hosting a Downtown Community Rally & BBQ on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m., bringing the community together with resources, food, games, and opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The rain or shine event will take place at the Caloosa Sound...
This ‘Floating’ Florida Manse Has a Dock Big Enough for an Armada of Day Boats
When your slice of island paradise in Naples, Fla., is just that—a narrow slice—the only thing to do is go wide. Which is what the owners of this 10,000-square-foot compound did to create their glassy modern masterpiece. By leveling an original home, sinking scores of heavy-duty pilings deep into tranquil Venetian Bay and topping with over 1,000 tons of concrete, they created this sleek, contemporary two-story retreat that appears to hover over the water. The home itself is perched on a skinny one-acre lot at the southern tip of man-made Venetian Island, just off Naples’s tony Gulf Shore Drive. Designed by...
WESH
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
After Ian: Updates for Sat/Sun, Oct. 8-9
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
As flood waters recede, a list of lessons learned emerges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian will forever be remembered by Floridians for a number of different things: the immense destruction wrought on Fort Myers Beach, the historic flooding that tore through Central Florida., communities left to clean up and rebuild. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. As...
Ron DeSantis witnesses football's return to Southwest Florida
NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Naples High School football team was ready to get back on the field. The home crowd was ready for a show. And everyone in Southwest Florida was ready to get back to normal. Naples unleashed its pent-up energy on Barron Collier following more than a week off due to Hurricane ...
WINKNEWS.com
A look at WINK News after Ian
WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
