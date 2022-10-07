ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage

wild941.com

Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
nypressnews.com

‘Denying us right away’: Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian’s aftermath

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida. People operating heavy machines move vessels, structures and personal belongings to the sides of roads. Survivors in these communities who evacuated also return to their homes destroyed and memories washed away by Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
usf.edu

Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help

As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
happeningsmagazine.net

Rally & BBQ at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater Oct. 12

Luminary Hotel & Co. will be hosting a Downtown Community Rally & BBQ on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m., bringing the community together with resources, food, games, and opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The rain or shine event will take place at the Caloosa Sound...
Robb Report

This ‘Floating’ Florida Manse Has a Dock Big Enough for an Armada of Day Boats

When your slice of island paradise in Naples, Fla., is just that—a narrow slice—the only thing to do is go wide. Which is what the owners of this 10,000-square-foot compound did to create their glassy modern masterpiece. By leveling an original home, sinking scores of heavy-duty pilings deep into tranquil Venetian Bay and topping with over 1,000 tons of concrete, they created this sleek, contemporary two-story retreat that appears to hover over the water.  The home itself is perched on a skinny one-acre lot at the southern tip of man-made Venetian Island, just off Naples’s tony Gulf Shore Drive. Designed by...
WINKNEWS.com

A look at WINK News after Ian

WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
