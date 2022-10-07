How Do Kwon’s LUNA Means Interpol Are After Him And Why Maker And Oryen Network Aren’t Making The Same Mistakes

Read full article on original website
US Veterans Investing In Oryen Network, Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin
Many investors would be surprised to study the demographics of people who buy crypto. One such group is United States veterans, which is no real surprise. These people fought for freedom, and many see owning digital assets as essential to maintaining economic freedom. Three particularly popular cryptos amongst this demographic...
Nexo Deny Insolvency, Good News as the Yield-Based Exchange Would be the Perfect Move for Uniglo.io
After Celcius and Voyager collapsed earlier this year, many eyes are on exchanges to see which ones have liquid assets on the books to cover and which end up folding. With millions of dollars of debt defaulted on and legal battles ongoing, Nexo exchange took on an AMA on October 4th to face rumors of the exchange’s potential insolvency.
Big Eyes (BIG) Coin Stirs Again, Claiming $3M Investment in a Week
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Meme crypto Big Eyes (BIG) coin, allegedly raised $3 million in a week, bringing the total presale to $6.68 million. The stage five presale is still ongoing, while the token’s credibility has not improved since CoinChapter’s previous review. You can buy direct using USDT,...
Bitcoin (BTC) fails to stay above $20K – can stablecoin inflow help?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) struggled with a lack of bullish momentum and failed to conquer the $20,000 support. As a result, the flagship crypto declined 6% in the previous five days and traded at $19,300 on Oct 10. Can USDC pump BTC?. While the bullish break is nowhere...
Coinbase(COIN) Stock Jumps On Google Deal to Accept Crypto Payment
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — World’s largest search engine Google has announced it will start accepting crypto payments for cloud services by 2023. To bring this feature to customers, the company has partnered with Coinbase (COIN), one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Meanwhile, the news has caused Coinbase stock to rally.
Bytebus Launches Cloud Mining Services – Passive Income Via A Seamless Web Interface
Bytebus is a cloud mining platform that gives crypto enthusiasts the ability to mine cryptocurrency in a remote fashion. The platform has continued to scale its infrastructure by offering an easy-to-use UI, various cloud mining tiers, and a referral program to fuel user adoption. Mining has come a long way...
Intel To Layoff 20% Of Its Employees Amid Weak PC Demand
Intel Might Layoff 20% of its Staff, Including in Divisions like Intel's Sales and Marketing group. PC sales plummeted 15% in the third quarter compared to a year ago. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Intel Corp is planning to reduce their employee numbers by thousands. Because of the poor health of the personal-computer market, Intel plans to cut costs and make up for it by decreasing the number of employees.
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other L1 Blockchain Testnets
Have a blockchain dApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art Oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full. Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its...
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation. On-chain messages are resistant to censorship and can be used pseudonymously without supplying personal information, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum. DeSo is the only...
XEN Crypto Token Responsible For Half Of Ethereum’s Recent Gas Usage
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — XEN token, a new crypto project on Ethereum, has been responsible for nearly 27% of all ETH burns in the past seven days. The increase in burn rate made Ethereum’s ETH token deflationary for consecutive days. Moreover, the event also saw Ethereum gas fees spike. Since Oct 8, ETH supply has declined by over 5,200 ETH tokens due to the XEN crypto airdrop.
SushiSwap CEO Jared Grey Scammed Crypto Investors. SUSHI Tanks
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Jared Grey, the new Chief Executive Officer of cryptocurrency exchange SushiSwap (SUSHI), is under fire. Barely days after he took over as head of the project, he has already been accused of scamming investors and stealing from the community. As a Twitter user, Yanick Crypto pointed...
