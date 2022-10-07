ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles vs. Cardinals: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 5

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcBTb_0iQaoBqm00

Philadelphia is the only undefeated in the NFL and aims to extend that streak during their Week 5 trip to the desert.

The 4-0 Eagles will take on the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale at 4:25 PM on Sunday in a game that could have playoff ramifications for both teams.

With kickoff now almost 48 hours away, here’s how you can watch, listen and stream the season opener.

Game Information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW6ki_0iQaoBqm00
Cardinals Vs Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

When: 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October, 9

Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

How to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373Sgg_0iQaoBqm00

Fox Late Game

Most of America will see the Cowboys hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas @ LA Rams — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Philadelphia @ Arizona — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.

Streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boEVw_0iQaoBqm00
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMNOU_0iQaoBqm00
Detroit Lions

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Arizona: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Satellite Radio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUBJA_0iQaoBqm00
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Based on your subscription

Philadelphia Eagles

AWAY CH. 384

Arizona Cardinals

HOME CH. 225

Social Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycLXU_0iQaoBqm00
Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC North Week 6 power rankings: Vikings begins to pull away

Week 5 wasn’t a strong week for the NFC North division. For the second time this season, only one team came away with a victory while the others were left with losses. The Minnesota Vikings stand alone in first place with a record of 4-1, while the Green Bay Packers drop to second at 3-2. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions bring up the lower half of the division at 2-3 and 1-4, respectively.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys spin doctor Jerry Jones reveals what team needs to see from QB Dak Prescott

If there’s anybody who knows spin, it’s Cowboys owner, general manager, and chief eternal optimist Jerry Jones. And despite a surprising 4-1 record on an undrafted backup quarterback’s watch, Jones senses that his team could be getting even better in the coming days- just in time, perhaps, for a divisional showdown with the last undefeated club in the NFL.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Game Pass#Eagles#Rams#American Football#State Farm Stadium#Cowboys#Fubotv#Radio Merrill Reese#Sportsradio 94wip#Sports Station#Arizona Cardinals Home Ch#Social Media
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What CFP rankings would look like after Week 6: There's a new No. 1

Week 6 of college football was loaded with great games. Through the the first half of the season, what excites me the most about the game this year is the depth of elite teams. Whether it be Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Tennessee, USC or even Oklahoma State. … I could legitimately see any of those teams putting up a fight in the four-team College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 football standings after Week 6

The Pac-12 Conference is in the heart of its 2022 schedule. Week 6 had plenty of surprises, with Arizona State upsetting Washington the biggest of them all. Utah-UCLA lived up to the hype as a Top 25 showdown, and the Bruins undefeated season continues after they defeated the Utes, 42,32, at the Rose Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence suffers injury scare

The Cowboys defense has already had some worry in Los Angeles with linebacker Micah Parsons battling through a groin injury. When he retook the field, he earned a sack thanks to defensive end Demarcus Lawrence’s continued dominance setting up Matthew Stafford. Early in the fourth quarter, there was a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: How 'bout them Cowboys?!

We’re about halfway through October, and the best division in football is (checks notes) the NFC East? Sorry, we should say the NFC Beast. A lot of the early-season conversation in the league was about how fantastic the Eagles looked and how Jalen Hurts was the latest successful quarterback development story. Much of that is still valid, except the suddenly surging Cowboys and Giants are right on Philadelphia’s tail. In the long run, with just one divisional matchup between this trio so far — plenty of chaos will ensue in the coming months.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy