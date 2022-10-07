ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

True Blue LA

NLDS umpires for Dodgers vs. Padres

The umpiring crew for the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres is a mix of experience and fresh faces, in terms of postseason experience. Mark Carlson is the crew chief for the series, working his 16th postseason assignment. He worked two World Series, including Dodgers-Rays in 2020, and called the Dodgers-Cardinals NLCS in 2013.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Padres pitcher usage heading into the NLDS vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers will play the Padres in the National League Division Series, which starts Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles will have had five full days off in between the regular season and their first playoff game, while the Padres get just one day to travel cross country after a three-game wild card series in New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers have their hands full with Padres

The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers name Julio Urías Game 1 starter of the NLDS

LOS ANGELES — Julio Urías has been the rock of the Dodgers rotation for the last three seasons, and has done whatever has been asked of him during the postseason. On Monday the left-hander got the role he spent a long time earning, named Tuesday’s Game 1 starter for the National League Division Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Padres National League Division Series schedule

It’s been nearly three weeks since the Dodgers knew they would play in the National League Division Series. Now they finally know their opponent. The Padres will come to Los Angeles for the NLDS, which begins on Tuesday, October 11 at Dodger Stadium. Game 1 will start at 6:37...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Still time to jump on a bandwagon for MLB playoffs

If you’re a loyal fan like me of the Milwaukee Brewers, or Chicago Cubs or St. Louis Cardinals for that matter, watching the remainder of the Major League Baseball playoffs might be a bit painful. It doesn’t have to be. Your own top dog may no longer be in the fight, but with eight options there’s still time to jump on a bandwagon somewhere. It will serve as a welcome...
MILWAUKEE, WI
