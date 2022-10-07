Read full article on original website
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
True Blue LA
NLDS umpires for Dodgers vs. Padres
The umpiring crew for the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres is a mix of experience and fresh faces, in terms of postseason experience. Mark Carlson is the crew chief for the series, working his 16th postseason assignment. He worked two World Series, including Dodgers-Rays in 2020, and called the Dodgers-Cardinals NLCS in 2013.
True Blue LA
Padres pitcher usage heading into the NLDS vs. Dodgers
The Dodgers will play the Padres in the National League Division Series, which starts Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles will have had five full days off in between the regular season and their first playoff game, while the Padres get just one day to travel cross country after a three-game wild card series in New York.
True Blue LA
Dodgers have their hands full with Padres
The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
True Blue LA
Dodgers name Julio Urías Game 1 starter of the NLDS
LOS ANGELES — Julio Urías has been the rock of the Dodgers rotation for the last three seasons, and has done whatever has been asked of him during the postseason. On Monday the left-hander got the role he spent a long time earning, named Tuesday’s Game 1 starter for the National League Division Series.
True Blue LA
Dodgers NLDS roster: Chris Taylor, Dustin May, Blake Treinen on; Craig Kimbrel off
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers finalized their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series, which includes Chris Taylor, Blake Treinen, and Dustin May after late-season injuries, but does not include Craig Kimbrel. Taylor missed the last five regular season games with neck stiffness, and received a cortisone shot...
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Padres National League Division Series schedule
It’s been nearly three weeks since the Dodgers knew they would play in the National League Division Series. Now they finally know their opponent. The Padres will come to Los Angeles for the NLDS, which begins on Tuesday, October 11 at Dodger Stadium. Game 1 will start at 6:37...
True Blue LA
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman are a devastating trio atop the Dodgers lineup
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers lineup for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres starts with the same top three hitters that fueled the majors’ best offense all season. Mookie Betts leads off, as he has done in all 138 starts this season and...
COLUMN: Still time to jump on a bandwagon for MLB playoffs
If you’re a loyal fan like me of the Milwaukee Brewers, or Chicago Cubs or St. Louis Cardinals for that matter, watching the remainder of the Major League Baseball playoffs might be a bit painful. It doesn’t have to be. Your own top dog may no longer be in the fight, but with eight options there’s still time to jump on a bandwagon somewhere. It will serve as a welcome...
True Blue LA
Dodgers need to advance for Joe Davis to call their postseason games for Fox & FS1
The entirety of the Dodgers’ 2022 postseason run will be televised by Fox or FS1, beginning with the NLDS against the Padres. But for Dodgers fans looking to hear Joe Davis call their games this October, the team will need to advance past the NLDS. Davis, who has called...
