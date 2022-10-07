ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

FOX2Now

3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Hurricane Ian scam alert: Waterlogged cars for sale

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall, ravishing Southwest Florida communities and causing massive damage across the state. According to local reports, cars are among the countless items residents in those areas are learning they have to replace, as Carfax estimates more than 300,000 vehicles were potentially damaged due to flooding.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

Body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes found after 2-month search

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Authorities confirmed Tuesday that the body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of Pine Flat Lake.
SELMA, CA
FOX2Now

Pine Lawn murder suspect surrenders to police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The subject of a manhunt in north St. Louis County is now in custody. Colby Harris surrendered to detectives with the North County Police Cooperative on Tuesday afternoon. Harris, 20, is accused of killing Jevon Durbin inside a home in the 4100 block of...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
#New Leads#Cold Case#Genealogy#Violent Crime
FOX 2

What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri

MISSOURI — Because of wild animal movement in the fall, it is not uncommon to see more dead deer and other wildlife along the nearly 34,000 miles of state roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Pedestrian killed in north St. Louis County hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in north St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened at 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but he was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Police correction: Woman still alive after being hit by vehicle

JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County police have issued a correction and apology over a prior statement about a crash involving a pedestrian in Jennings. Early Tuesday, county police published a news release about a “pedestrian fatally struck” at Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.
JENNINGS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

