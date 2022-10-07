Read full article on original website
3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
Police look for solutions to juvenile crime explosion
Officers with the North County Police Cooperative say they’re arresting children for felony crimes, only to find them on the streets hours later.
Hurricane Ian scam alert: Waterlogged cars for sale
(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall, ravishing Southwest Florida communities and causing massive damage across the state. According to local reports, cars are among the countless items residents in those areas are learning they have to replace, as Carfax estimates more than 300,000 vehicles were potentially damaged due to flooding.
Antler alert: Illinois deer crashes 4th worst in the US, insurer says
That means with the start of the 2022 Illinois bowhunting season, deer-versus-car collisions are starting to see an uptick.
Illinois 3-year-old accidentally run over and killed by family member
BEACH PARK, Ill. — A three-year-old child was accidentally run over and later died as his family member was moving a car in a Beach Park driveway Monday afternoon. An adult family member of the boy was moving cars in a driveway at the 12700 block of West Beach Park Road around 12:00 p.m. so […]
Body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes found after 2-month search
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Authorities confirmed Tuesday that the body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of Pine Flat Lake.
Pine Lawn murder suspect surrenders to police
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The subject of a manhunt in north St. Louis County is now in custody. Colby Harris surrendered to detectives with the North County Police Cooperative on Tuesday afternoon. Harris, 20, is accused of killing Jevon Durbin inside a home in the 4100 block of...
Deadly hit-and-run in St. Louis County on road notorious for crashes
Residents living near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Drive say a deadly hit-and-run is the latest tragedy in a string of crashes in that area.
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
MISSOURI — Because of wild animal movement in the fall, it is not uncommon to see more dead deer and other wildlife along the nearly 34,000 miles of state roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of […]
Pedestrian killed in north St. Louis County hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in north St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened at 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but he was later pronounced dead.
Aldi announces recall of frozen falafels amid E. coli outbreak
You may want to check your freezer Tuesday morning.
UK woman travels 7,000 miles to Hawaii to scatter hamster’s ashes
HONOLULU (KHON) – Losing a pet can be a painful process for anyone, and the grieving differs for each owner. One woman from the United Kingdom is going above and beyond to honor her pet hamster Spud by scattering his ashes at his most favorite place. The trip to...
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest- and lowest-priced states
(NewsNation) — House hunting? Depending on where you live, the amount of house you can get for the money is going to look very different. Location is the most significant contributor to housing costs, with a typical home in Hawaii, for example, costing more than six times a typical home in West Virginia.
Man struck, killed overnight in north St. Louis Co. hit-and-run crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man died overnight in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground. The victim was rushed to a hopsital, but later died from his injuries.
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
Grant’s Farm to adjust after long lines, traffic concerns at Halloween Nights
Families packed Grant's Farm over the weekend to celebrate fall festively with Halloween Nights. For some, the visit was spoiled by long lines or traffic jams.
Netflix true-crime show revisits 1990 St. Charles County murders
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The April 29, 1990, murders of two young men in St. Charles County were devastating. The astonishing thing is that the suspects turned themselves in within hours. Robert Shafer is on death row for taking the lives of two innocent people. Jerry Parker and...
Police correction: Woman still alive after being hit by vehicle
JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County police have issued a correction and apology over a prior statement about a crash involving a pedestrian in Jennings. Early Tuesday, county police published a news release about a “pedestrian fatally struck” at Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Ameren reminds customers to look for safety hazards this Fire Prevention Week
As the chill of Fall settles in, we want to stay cozy and warm. But that also raises our risk of fires.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
