Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days
Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Polkaswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,241.00 (PSWAP)
Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Trading Down 1.8% This Week
Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Wallet Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $226,365.27 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Mineral (MNR) Trading Up 9.6% This Week
Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Mineral token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.
UniDex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,531.00 (UNIDX)
UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One UniDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Black Phoenix (BPX) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days
Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $158,644.52 and $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Black Phoenix has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million
ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ELONGATE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Xiglute Coin (XGC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges
Xiglute Coin (XGC) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Xiglute Coin has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. One Xiglute Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Xiglute Coin has a total market capitalization of $667,526.70 and $13,514.00 worth of Xiglute Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges
Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Baby Saitama Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $711,720.24 (BABYSAITAM)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.
GazeTV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,137.00 (GAZE)
GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GazeTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. GazeTV has a total market cap of $585,955.79 and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Equilibria (XEQ) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Top Exchanges
Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Equilibria has traded down 9% against the dollar. Equilibria has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $12,732.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equilibria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) Price Hits $0.0000
Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Moonlight Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonlight Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.
Polkacity (POLC) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Top Exchanges
Polkacity (POLC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkacity token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkacity has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Polkacity has a total market cap of $273,346.08 and $384,053.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Elk Finance (ELK) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges
Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Elk Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a market cap of $368,482.63 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Neoteric (NTRC) Trading Up 170% Over Last Week
Starcoin (STC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.64 Million
Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Starcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Starcoin has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Aloha (ALOHA) Price Down 78.9% This Week
Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Aloha has a market cap of $206,121.00 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the dollar. One Aloha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million
Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Paralink Network (PARA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,258.00
Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Paralink Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $410,476.73 and approximately $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
