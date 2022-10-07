ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackPool Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlackPool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges. BlackPool has a market cap of $385,140.17 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Elk Finance (ELK) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Elk Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a market cap of $368,482.63 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Equilibria (XEQ) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Equilibria has traded down 9% against the dollar. Equilibria has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $12,732.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equilibria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Xiglute Coin (XGC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Xiglute Coin (XGC) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Xiglute Coin has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. One Xiglute Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Xiglute Coin has a total market capitalization of $667,526.70 and $13,514.00 worth of Xiglute Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acs#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Price Reaches#Axia Coin Lrb Axc#Btc#Mvp
ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ELONGATE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
DGPayment Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $325,608.56 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One DGPayment token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. DGPayment has a market cap of $325,608.56 and $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Mineral (MNR) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Mineral token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Corra.Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8,323.32 (CORA)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,226.00

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $493,486.38 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Wallet Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $226,365.27 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MoonEdge (MOONED) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $426,024.46

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $426,024.46 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonEdge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
UniDex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,531.00 (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One UniDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Black Phoenix (BPX) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $158,644.52 and $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Black Phoenix has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Polkaswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,241.00 (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Potentiam Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,546.00 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Potentiam has a market cap of $382,296.53 and $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
Quantstamp Price Down 6.8% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $153,023.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
GazeTV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,137.00 (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GazeTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. GazeTV has a total market cap of $585,955.79 and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
