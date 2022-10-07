Read full article on original website
Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Mineral token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.
Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $158,644.52 and $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Black Phoenix has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Moonlight Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonlight Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.
Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $493,486.38 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Wallet Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $226,365.27 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Potentiam has a market cap of $382,296.53 and $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One DGPayment token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. DGPayment has a market cap of $325,608.56 and $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Paralink Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $410,476.73 and approximately $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GazeTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. GazeTV has a total market cap of $585,955.79 and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One UniDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $615,834.30 and approximately $52.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.
Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Xiglute Coin (XGC) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Xiglute Coin has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. One Xiglute Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Xiglute Coin has a total market capitalization of $667,526.70 and $13,514.00 worth of Xiglute Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Polkacity (POLC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkacity token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkacity has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Polkacity has a total market cap of $273,346.08 and $384,053.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
