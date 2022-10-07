MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $426,024.46 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonEdge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO