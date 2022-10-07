ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
americanbankingnews.com

UniDex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,531.00 (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One UniDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Polkaswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,241.00 (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

GazeTV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,137.00 (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GazeTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. GazeTV has a total market cap of $585,955.79 and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
TV & VIDEOS
americanbankingnews.com

Mineral (MNR) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Mineral token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Galactic#Space Exploration#Volume#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Btc#Axia Coin Lrb Axc#Mvp
americanbankingnews.com

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) Price Hits $0.0000

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Moonlight Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonlight Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Corra.Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8,323.32 (CORA)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Aloha (ALOHA) Price Down 78.9% This Week

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Aloha has a market cap of $206,121.00 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the dollar. One Aloha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
americanbankingnews.com

DGPayment Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $325,608.56 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One DGPayment token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. DGPayment has a market cap of $325,608.56 and $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,226.00

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $493,486.38 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Elk Finance (ELK) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Elk Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a market cap of $368,482.63 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ELONGATE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Xiglute Coin (XGC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Xiglute Coin (XGC) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Xiglute Coin has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. One Xiglute Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Xiglute Coin has a total market capitalization of $667,526.70 and $13,514.00 worth of Xiglute Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Myriad (XMY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.00

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $615,834.30 and approximately $52.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

BlackPool Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlackPool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges. BlackPool has a market cap of $385,140.17 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Neoteric (NTRC) Trading Up 170% Over Last Week

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Black Phoenix (BPX) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $158,644.52 and $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Black Phoenix has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy