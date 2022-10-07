Read full article on original website
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
americanbankingnews.com
Equilibria (XEQ) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Top Exchanges
Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Equilibria has traded down 9% against the dollar. Equilibria has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $12,732.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equilibria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
DGPayment Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $325,608.56 (DGP)
DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One DGPayment token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. DGPayment has a market cap of $325,608.56 and $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
TEN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $479,703.59 (TENFI)
TEN (TENFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, TEN has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One TEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEN has a market capitalization of $479,703.59 and approximately $9,362.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges
Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Baby Saitama Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $711,720.24 (BABYSAITAM)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
PalGold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67,446.91 (PALG)
PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. PalGold has a total market capitalization of $67,446.91 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One PalGold token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
ZUSD Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Million (ZUSD)
ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $10,817.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC on popular exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Xiglute Coin (XGC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges
Xiglute Coin (XGC) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Xiglute Coin has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. One Xiglute Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Xiglute Coin has a total market capitalization of $667,526.70 and $13,514.00 worth of Xiglute Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Paralink Network (PARA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,258.00
Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Paralink Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $410,476.73 and approximately $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) Price Hits $0.0000
Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Moonlight Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonlight Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
BlackPool Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BPT)
BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlackPool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges. BlackPool has a market cap of $385,140.17 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million
Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,226.00
Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $493,486.38 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Trading Down 1.8% This Week
Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Wallet Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $226,365.27 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Corra.Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8,323.32 (CORA)
americanbankingnews.com
Electra Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.05 Million (XEP)
Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.
