Man Severely Injured in 2nd Avenue Beating Monday Dies, Homicide Charge Upgraded

The man severely injured after being brutally beaten on 2nd Avenue South Monday died last night. The attempted homicide charge against Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, will be upgraded to homicide.

Jerry Muller, 52, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries after he was struck several times with a metal pipe underneath the pedestrian bridge.

Rebenstorf admitted to his involvement in the aggravated assault and was arrested. He told investigators he thought Muller may be stealing from him and was upset.

Rebenstorf is currently in custody on a $500,000 bond.