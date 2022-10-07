Polkacity (POLC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkacity token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkacity has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Polkacity has a total market cap of $273,346.08 and $384,053.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO