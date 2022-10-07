Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt
Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
In Style
Bella Hadid's Impromptu Photoshoot With Emily Ratajkowski Included Itty Bitty Bras and the Lowest Rise Skirts
We already know Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents (supermodel! Actress! Style extraordinaire!), but now, she’s dipping her toes into a whole new venture: behind-the-scenes photography. On Wednesday, the model shared a series of photos detailing an inside look at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, and Bella’s friend and fellow model, Emily Ratajkowski, was more than happy to participate in the impromptu shoot.
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
seventeen.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Spotted Hugging and Dancing at a Concert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hitting the town! And by that I mean they attended an extremely chill Jack Johnson concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl (an outdoor venue that was "packed"). According to TMZ—which got pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying the music and being all kinds of cute—these two "weren't exactly just part of the crowd," and "watched the show from a special section cordoned off from the masses" with about 10 other people.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kristin Cavallari Revamps Concert Dressing in Crystal Bustier Dress and Sharp Heels at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Kristin Cavallari brought her own sharply stylish take to concert fashion — thanks to a classic set of heels — during the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022. Held in La Vegas, the two day-long event featured an array of performances from numerous artists, including Avril Lavigne, Halsey, Diplo and Maren Morris. The “Hills” star hit the red carpet at the T-Mobile Arena for the occasion, dressed in a daringly romantic outfit styled by Dani Michelle. Michelle dressed Cavallari in a black bodycon minidress with a cutout back. The piece gained a dash of daring glamour as well from its deep front neckline and...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Good American Just Launched Compression Denim Jeans That Blend the Comfort of Sweats With the Power of Shapewear
Have you ever wished you could blend the comfort of sweatpants, the support of shapewear, and the compression element of workout clothes with the look of your favorite women’s jeans? Well, now, thanks to Good American, you can. Today, Good American, the Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian-backed label, launched a new denim compression system that includes the brand’s best-selling silhouettes like Good Icon, Good Legs, and Good Waist, all newly constructed with proprietary denim fabrication. From its straight-leg jeans to its plus-size jeans, this new material promises to hold you in, smooth you out, and sculpt you where you want it....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal
Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
Cara Delevingne Stuns In Plunging Blazer Dress For 1st Appearance At Fashion Week This Season
Cara Delevingne has been noticeably missing from this year’s fashion month but the 30-year-old officially made her return at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27. The model attended a party for her Cara Loves Karl collection when she wore a low-cut blazer dress with nothing underneath, revealing ample cleavage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo during Paris Fashion Week
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo at the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show. Michael Jackson’s 24-year-old daughter showed off her ink wearing a grey top with a keyhole cut and a sequined black mini skirt. Jackson posed next to the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan...
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
Comments / 0