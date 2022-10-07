Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $615,834.30 and approximately $52.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO