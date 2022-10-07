Read full article on original website
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
americanbankingnews.com
BlackPool Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BPT)
BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlackPool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges. BlackPool has a market cap of $385,140.17 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) Price Hits $0.0000
Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Moonlight Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonlight Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Elk Finance (ELK) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges
Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Elk Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a market cap of $368,482.63 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
UniDex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,531.00 (UNIDX)
UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One UniDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Potentiam Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,546.00 (PTM)
Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Potentiam has a market cap of $382,296.53 and $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Mineral (MNR) Trading Up 9.6% This Week
Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Mineral token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Aloha (ALOHA) Price Down 78.9% This Week
Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Aloha has a market cap of $206,121.00 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the dollar. One Aloha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Polkaswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,241.00 (PSWAP)
Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million
ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ELONGATE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges
Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
GazeTV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,137.00 (GAZE)
GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GazeTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. GazeTV has a total market cap of $585,955.79 and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
MoonEdge (MOONED) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $426,024.46
MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $426,024.46 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonEdge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Paralink Network (PARA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,258.00
Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Paralink Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $410,476.73 and approximately $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days
Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Equilibria (XEQ) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Top Exchanges
Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Equilibria has traded down 9% against the dollar. Equilibria has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $12,732.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equilibria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Starcoin (STC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.64 Million
Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Starcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Starcoin has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Exohood (EXO) Price Tops $0.0007
Exohood (EXO) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Exohood has traded up 1,126.5% against the dollar. One Exohood token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exohood has a total market cap of $707,934.29 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
