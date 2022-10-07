ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)

Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

BlackPool Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlackPool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges. BlackPool has a market cap of $385,140.17 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) Price Hits $0.0000

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Moonlight Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonlight Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Elk Finance (ELK) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Elk Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a market cap of $368,482.63 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

UniDex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,531.00 (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One UniDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Potentiam Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,546.00 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Potentiam has a market cap of $382,296.53 and $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Mineral (MNR) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Mineral token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Aloha (ALOHA) Price Down 78.9% This Week

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Aloha has a market cap of $206,121.00 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the dollar. One Aloha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Polkaswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,241.00 (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ELONGATE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

GazeTV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,137.00 (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GazeTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. GazeTV has a total market cap of $585,955.79 and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
TV & VIDEOS
americanbankingnews.com

MoonEdge (MOONED) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $426,024.46

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $426,024.46 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonEdge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Paralink Network (PARA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,258.00

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Paralink Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $410,476.73 and approximately $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Equilibria (XEQ) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Equilibria has traded down 9% against the dollar. Equilibria has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $12,732.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equilibria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Starcoin (STC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.64 Million

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Starcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Starcoin has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Exohood (EXO) Price Tops $0.0007

Exohood (EXO) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Exohood has traded up 1,126.5% against the dollar. One Exohood token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exohood has a total market cap of $707,934.29 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS

