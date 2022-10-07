Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
Cirba Solutions expands Ohio-based lithium-ion battery processing facility
Battery recycler Cirba Solutions, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced that it will expand its lithium-ion processing facility in Lancaster, Ohio, investing more than $200 million in the effort. According to the company, this will be one of the largest battery recycling facilities operating in North America, producing enough battery-grade raw materials to power more than 200,000 new electric vehicles (EVs) annually.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
power98fm.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
Phys.org
Rare wolves headed to South Carolina from Ohio as fight to prevent extinction ramps up
By next spring, visitors to a South Carolina nature preserve may get a glimpse of one of the world's rarest animals. Brookgreen Gardens expects three red wolves to be shipped from a zoo in Ohio to the Georgetown County nature center as part of an effort to revive the critically imperiled species in South Carolina and other states.
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
jocoreport.com
Fed’s H-2A Labor Costs Leave N.C. Farmers Struggling To Compete
Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of South Carolina residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
South Carolina Woman Gets 'Surprise Of My Life' With $1 Million Lottery Win
A ticket she purchased on her way to work turned out to be the lucky winner.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property
Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
South Carolina voter registration deadline nears
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in South Carolina
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In northern South Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of nowhere. Keep reading to learn more.
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
