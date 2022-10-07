ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Kiyosaki Revealed His Bitcoin Investments With Pension Funds

Robert Kiyosaki says pension funds are the biggest investment in the world. Kiyosaki stated the pension crisis highlighted central banks’ inability to control inflation. Robert Kiyosaki, the well-known author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has explained his reason for buying bitcoin. Also, he explained how pension funds are investing in cryptocurrencies, and said they are aware that stocks, bonds, and fake money are dying.
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
cryptopotato.com

How Stablecoin Exchange Flows Could Signal The Next Bull Market: Analysis

The movement of stablecoins to and from CEX is often a precursor of market momentum, so could be used to signal the end of the bear market. When stablecoins are sent to exchanges in large quantities, it is usually a signal that institutions are preparing to buy. It has not happened yet, as stablecoins such as USDC have been leaving exchanges as the bear market deepens.
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Bankruptcies#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Defi#Nft
Axios

Celsius Network execs made withdrawals pre-bankruptcy

Celsius Network's financial statements show a history of executives making withdrawals in the weeks leading up to the crypto lender's decision to halt customer withdrawals and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Why it matters: The crypto lender has time and again insisted that it operates with "the entire community...
NEWSBTC

Huobi Set To Be Purchased By About Capital, Bringing Fresh Rumours About Uniglo Listing

Founded in 2013, Huobi was once the leading cryptocurrency exchange in China before Beijing outlawed all crypto transactions in 2021. Huobi Group now operates Huobi Global exchange, venture capital services under Huobi Ventures, and crypto cloud services. The company once rivaled Binance Smart Chain. However, as its market was mainly domestic, its value suffered greatly following the ban. Reportedly, the exchange laid off almost a third of its employees this summer and has since stepped up its global expansion in an effort to acquire new users. Huobi founder, Leon Li, was looking to sell his majority share of the company for $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
dailyhodl.com

$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund

One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
EWN

Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck

New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
cryptopotato.com

Mt. Gox Creditors Have Until January 2023 to Select a Repayment Method

Mt. Gox repayment could be coming in 2023 as creditors now have a deadline to register their preferred payment method. Mt. Gox creditors could be one step closer to reclaiming their funds after nearly a decade of waiting. This is as the Rehabilitation Trustee has released a deadline for them...
dailycoin.com

Huobi Global Vows International Expansion After Takeover By About Capital

Crypto exchange Huobi Global is looking to expand its presence worldwide after announcing the sale of Founder Leon Li’s controlling stake in the company to Hong Kong-based asset management firm About Capital. The firm said that, under its new owners, Huobi would look to “embrace a series of new...
cryptopotato.com

Grayscale Partners With Foundry to Launch Bitcoin Mining Investment Product

Grayscale intends to enter the mining space while ASIC equipment becomes cheap during the bear market. Grayscale – the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager – has announced a new investment product providing exposure to Bitcoin mining hardware. The fund will raise money for buying Bitcoin ASIC machines,...
Fortune

Crypto VC funding down 50% from last quarter as volatility persists

VC funding for crypto startups dropped sharply in Q3 2022. As Crypto Winter drags on and macro conditions remain volatile, global funding for Web3 and blockchain companies fell 50% from the previous quarter, according to data from Crunchbase. After VC firms poured money into crypto startups during the boom of...
Hackernoon

An Investor’s Guide to Crypto Bear Market in 2022

It’s been a roller coaster ride in the crypto world these past months and the market is yet to recover from the tragic effects of the tumults. While most cryptocurrencies are witnessing epic price tanks, many projects have spun off the wheel and are barely standing. Here’s why the market is in its current state and some other exciting developments that have erupted in spite of the chaos.
