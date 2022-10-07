Founded in 2013, Huobi was once the leading cryptocurrency exchange in China before Beijing outlawed all crypto transactions in 2021. Huobi Group now operates Huobi Global exchange, venture capital services under Huobi Ventures, and crypto cloud services. The company once rivaled Binance Smart Chain. However, as its market was mainly domestic, its value suffered greatly following the ban. Reportedly, the exchange laid off almost a third of its employees this summer and has since stepped up its global expansion in an effort to acquire new users. Huobi founder, Leon Li, was looking to sell his majority share of the company for $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO