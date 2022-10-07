Read full article on original website
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
Business Insider
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked, and around $100 million worth of Binance Coin was stolen, CEO says
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked in an attack early Friday. Hackers attacked a bridge between blockchains, but the situation is now "contained," the CEO of Binance said. Around $100 million of Binance Coin was stolen, Bloomberg reported. An exploit on a cross-chain bridge resulted in extra Binance...
thenewscrypto.com
Robert Kiyosaki Revealed His Bitcoin Investments With Pension Funds
Robert Kiyosaki says pension funds are the biggest investment in the world. Kiyosaki stated the pension crisis highlighted central banks’ inability to control inflation. Robert Kiyosaki, the well-known author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has explained his reason for buying bitcoin. Also, he explained how pension funds are investing in cryptocurrencies, and said they are aware that stocks, bonds, and fake money are dying.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Skyrockets 13% After Highest Increase Since May 2021
This is the highest increase in the BTC mining difficulty since May of last year. The latest pre-programmed bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment increased the metric by levels not seen in over a year to a new all-time high. The hash rate has also been gradually rising lately, leading to a...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
cryptopotato.com
How Stablecoin Exchange Flows Could Signal The Next Bull Market: Analysis
The movement of stablecoins to and from CEX is often a precursor of market momentum, so could be used to signal the end of the bear market. When stablecoins are sent to exchanges in large quantities, it is usually a signal that institutions are preparing to buy. It has not happened yet, as stablecoins such as USDC have been leaving exchanges as the bear market deepens.
cryptopotato.com
Norway’s Finance Minister Thinks Local Bitcoin Miners Should not Pay Less for Electricity
Trygve Slagsvold Vedum believes Norwegian BTC miners should not enjoy a reduced rate on their energy bills. Trygve Slagsvold Vedum – the Finance Minister of Norway – urged the government to scrap its crypto program that allows domestic bitcoin miners to pay a reduced rate on electricity. In...
Celsius Network execs made withdrawals pre-bankruptcy
Celsius Network's financial statements show a history of executives making withdrawals in the weeks leading up to the crypto lender's decision to halt customer withdrawals and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Why it matters: The crypto lender has time and again insisted that it operates with "the entire community...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Over $930 Million in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Drops to 4-Year Low
Bitcoin ($BTC) whales have been on a massive accumulation frenzy over the last few days, adding up as much as 46,173 BTC to their wallets since September 27 in a move that “has been a rarity in 2022.”. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, BTC whales have been selling...
NEWSBTC
Huobi Set To Be Purchased By About Capital, Bringing Fresh Rumours About Uniglo Listing
Founded in 2013, Huobi was once the leading cryptocurrency exchange in China before Beijing outlawed all crypto transactions in 2021. Huobi Group now operates Huobi Global exchange, venture capital services under Huobi Ventures, and crypto cloud services. The company once rivaled Binance Smart Chain. However, as its market was mainly domestic, its value suffered greatly following the ban. Reportedly, the exchange laid off almost a third of its employees this summer and has since stepped up its global expansion in an effort to acquire new users. Huobi founder, Leon Li, was looking to sell his majority share of the company for $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
dailyhodl.com
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
3 reasons Bitcoin mining difficulty just jumped the most in 17 months
"The rapid difficulty growth is a combination of several factors," Daniel Frumkin, director of research and mining insights at Braiins, a Bitcoin mining company, tells Fortune.
Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck
New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
cryptopotato.com
Mt. Gox Creditors Have Until January 2023 to Select a Repayment Method
Mt. Gox repayment could be coming in 2023 as creditors now have a deadline to register their preferred payment method. Mt. Gox creditors could be one step closer to reclaiming their funds after nearly a decade of waiting. This is as the Rehabilitation Trustee has released a deadline for them...
zycrypto.com
Amid Sharp Fall in Trading Volume, Indian Crypto Exchange ZebPay Sets Eyes on Singapore, UAE Markets
India-focused crypto exchange ZebPay has applied for a license in Singapore and is planning a similar move in the UAE. The trading platform’s decision, founded in 2014, to seek a license to operate in another country comes on the heels of a drastic fall in trading volume, which some reports suggest is as much as 90%, media reports said.
dailycoin.com
Huobi Global Vows International Expansion After Takeover By About Capital
Crypto exchange Huobi Global is looking to expand its presence worldwide after announcing the sale of Founder Leon Li’s controlling stake in the company to Hong Kong-based asset management firm About Capital. The firm said that, under its new owners, Huobi would look to “embrace a series of new...
cryptopotato.com
Grayscale Partners With Foundry to Launch Bitcoin Mining Investment Product
Grayscale intends to enter the mining space while ASIC equipment becomes cheap during the bear market. Grayscale – the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager – has announced a new investment product providing exposure to Bitcoin mining hardware. The fund will raise money for buying Bitcoin ASIC machines,...
Crypto VC funding down 50% from last quarter as volatility persists
VC funding for crypto startups dropped sharply in Q3 2022. As Crypto Winter drags on and macro conditions remain volatile, global funding for Web3 and blockchain companies fell 50% from the previous quarter, according to data from Crunchbase. After VC firms poured money into crypto startups during the boom of...
An Investor’s Guide to Crypto Bear Market in 2022
It’s been a roller coaster ride in the crypto world these past months and the market is yet to recover from the tragic effects of the tumults. While most cryptocurrencies are witnessing epic price tanks, many projects have spun off the wheel and are barely standing. Here’s why the market is in its current state and some other exciting developments that have erupted in spite of the chaos.
