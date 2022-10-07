ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis

Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
ECONOMY
lawstreetmedia.com

Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
SOCIETY
Reason.com

Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic

Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
IMMIGRATION
bestcolleges.com

How Much Does a Master’s Degree Cost?

Most master's programs cost over $50K. Students can save money in online and public college programs. Find average master's degree costs in our guide. The average total cost of a master's degree is just over $30,000 a year.[1]. Master's degree programs typically range from $44,000-$57,000 for two years.[1]. The most...
COLLEGES
Mother Jones

The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
POLITICS
Reason.com

National Constitution Center Project Offers Constitutional Amendment Proposals with Broad Cross-Ideological Support

In 2020, the National Constitution Center sponsored a constitution-drafting project in which it named three groups to produce their own revised versions of the Constitution: a conservative team, a libertarian team, and a progressive one—each composed of prominent academics and other experts on constitutional law issues. The exercised revealed some important points of agreement between the three teams (even though they also predictably differed on other issues). This year, NCC reconvened the three teams and asked them to come up with a list of constitutional amendments they could jointly agree on.
POLITICS
eenews.net

The climate law — and its billions — changed everything

The climate world is suddenly rolling in dough. Following decades of failed attempts to enact sweeping climate change legislation, Democrats eked out a bill this summer that funnels nearly $370 billion toward climate and renewable energy programs. The huge new cash flow and the fine print of the law behind it are overhauling how climate policy works.
ENVIRONMENT
programminginsider.com

Understanding Asylum in the U.S.

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. There are different ways that people can come to the United States, and one of those is asylum. Asylum has some similarities to another program called Temporary Protected Status (TPS) which is discussed more below, but also some differences. The...
IMMIGRATION
cdrecycler.com

Contractors: Biden’s labor agreement rule would increase costs

According to a September 2022 survey of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) members, 98 percent of respondents oppose President Biden’s proposed rule mandating project labor agreements (PLAs) on federal construction projects of $35 million or more. PLAs increase costs and exacerbate the construction industry’s skilled labor shortage because they exclude almost nine out of 10 workers from participating in these contracts.
LABOR ISSUES
freightwaves.com

Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors

The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
POTUS
dallasexpress.com

Feds Allegedly Engage in Widespread Censorship

A domestic censorship industry indirectly financed and allegedly directly coordinated by U.S. government agencies in 2020 to target supposed ‘misinformation’ is now gearing up for the 2022 election cycle after receiving millions of taxpayer dollars from the Biden administration. The Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) was formed in 2020...
U.S. POLITICS

