MSNBC
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
A disability program promised to lift people from poverty. Instead, it left many homeless
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. After two months of sleeping in the Salvation Army Center of Hope homeless shelter, Margaret Davis has had no luck finding an apartment she can afford. The 55-year-old grandmother receives about $750 a month from the federal government. She's trying to live...
lawstreetmedia.com
Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Black Immigration Group Calls Out Biden Administration After Court Rules DACA Is Illegal
The UndocuBlack Network questioned why Biden and Congress haven't done more to protect undocumented immigrants after a court ruled DACA is illegal. The post Black Immigration Group Calls Out Biden Administration After Court Rules DACA Is Illegal appeared first on NewsOne.
5th Circuit hands Texas another win on immigration, ruling DACA is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Texas federal judge’s ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is unconstitutional. The program, created by a Department of Homeland Security memo in 2012, prevents some foreign nationals who were illegally brought...
Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic
Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
bestcolleges.com
How Much Does a Master’s Degree Cost?
Most master's programs cost over $50K. Students can save money in online and public college programs. Find average master's degree costs in our guide. The average total cost of a master's degree is just over $30,000 a year.[1]. Master's degree programs typically range from $44,000-$57,000 for two years.[1]. The most...
The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
American Workers Seeing Drop In Real Wages Under Biden Administration: Report
Despite reports of wage growth, most workers are finding their wages falling even further behind inflation. Over two-thirds of workers report their paychecks have been unable to keep up with rising prices. New research finds that since President Joe Biden took office, American workers have seen a drop in their...
National Coalition of Black Women pens open letter to President Joe Biden
The National Coalition of Black and Brown women and mothers wrote a powerful letter to president Joe Biden in response to his recent announcement of pardoning marijuana offenders from prison. Dear President Joe Biden,. We write to you today as a Coalition of Black and Brown women and mothers who...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' major climate bill has resurrected federal oil and gas leasing
Passage of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act capped off years of campaigning for major climate change legislation and breathed new life into the renewable energy sector — but not without simultaneously handing a major victory to oil and gas interests by ensuring they have a chance to bid on more federal acreage.
National Constitution Center Project Offers Constitutional Amendment Proposals with Broad Cross-Ideological Support
In 2020, the National Constitution Center sponsored a constitution-drafting project in which it named three groups to produce their own revised versions of the Constitution: a conservative team, a libertarian team, and a progressive one—each composed of prominent academics and other experts on constitutional law issues. The exercised revealed some important points of agreement between the three teams (even though they also predictably differed on other issues). This year, NCC reconvened the three teams and asked them to come up with a list of constitutional amendments they could jointly agree on.
eenews.net
The climate law — and its billions — changed everything
The climate world is suddenly rolling in dough. Following decades of failed attempts to enact sweeping climate change legislation, Democrats eked out a bill this summer that funnels nearly $370 billion toward climate and renewable energy programs. The huge new cash flow and the fine print of the law behind it are overhauling how climate policy works.
programminginsider.com
Understanding Asylum in the U.S.
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. There are different ways that people can come to the United States, and one of those is asylum. Asylum has some similarities to another program called Temporary Protected Status (TPS) which is discussed more below, but also some differences. The...
cdrecycler.com
Contractors: Biden’s labor agreement rule would increase costs
According to a September 2022 survey of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) members, 98 percent of respondents oppose President Biden’s proposed rule mandating project labor agreements (PLAs) on federal construction projects of $35 million or more. PLAs increase costs and exacerbate the construction industry’s skilled labor shortage because they exclude almost nine out of 10 workers from participating in these contracts.
Biden Cracks Down On Misclassification Of Workers As Independent Contractors
The administration has rolled out a proposed rule that the gig companies are not going to like.
freightwaves.com
Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors
The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
Interior Department to introduce ‘Indigenous food hubs’ into schools and detention centers
As a way to incorporate healthy lifestyle routines and food choices, the U.S. Department of Interior is launching an initiative to support health and nutrition efforts across Indian Country through Indigenous food hubs. The goal, said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, is “to provide healthier food to Indigenous...
dallasexpress.com
Feds Allegedly Engage in Widespread Censorship
A domestic censorship industry indirectly financed and allegedly directly coordinated by U.S. government agencies in 2020 to target supposed ‘misinformation’ is now gearing up for the 2022 election cycle after receiving millions of taxpayer dollars from the Biden administration. The Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) was formed in 2020...
