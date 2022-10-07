Read full article on original website
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by
NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
Atlanta shooting leaves man critical at West End laundromat
ATLANTA - A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening after being shot at a laundromat located in Atlanta’s West End. Officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. to the Huebsch Laundry located at 855 Oak Street SW. Atlanta police say officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing
SW ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to the hospital while investigators with the Aggravated...
Stray bullet strikes woman outside Atlantic Station movie theater, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a woman was injured by gunfire during a fight in Atlantic Station late Saturday evening. It happened around 11:45 p.m. in front of the Regal Atlantic Station located at 261 19th St. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
21-year-old flees from deputies while being questioned, arrested on multiple charges
ATLANTA — One person was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office while they were out assisting Atlanta Police with an operation focused on violent gang offenders. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 28, officials arrested a known gang member who was...
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting
At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
Marietta police shoot gun-wielding man on roof
MARIETTA, Ga. - A man, who officials said was in crisis, is being treated for injuries after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. The Marietta Fire Department request help from the police around 10:30 p.m. when they located a young man standing on the roof of his home, holding a rifle.
Police: Woman struck, killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene in DeKalb County on Saturday evening, according to police.
Gwinnett man arrested in double shooting blocks from UGA campus
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting
SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home
A man was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a Clayton County home after being shot multiple times, police said.
Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash Near I-20 (DeKalb County, GA)
DeKalb County Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman. The crash happened on Gresham Road and I-20 at 7:30 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Atlanta officer injured while arresting suspect during shots fired call, police say
ATLANTA — An officer is currently recovering from minor injuries after responding to a shots fired call. Police say officers were investigating shots fired in the area of Edgewood Ave. NE and Hilliard St. NE on Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. While...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Police search for missing 13-year-old Lithonia girl
The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help finding a 13-year-old girl named Keosha who has been missing since Saturday. According to police, Keosha was last seen near Stone Meadow Road in Lithonia. She is 5’3, and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
