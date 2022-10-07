ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man suspected of trying to rob Hoover home linked to other robberies across the country

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man police believe is associated with a group connected to different robberies throughout the country has been charged with trying to rob a home in Hoover’s Greystone community last year. According to the Hoover Police Department, a homeowner in the Greystone community heard an intruder attempting to enter their residence […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Northport, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Northport, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Selma, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jermaine#Police#Violent Crime#Npd
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Midfield shooting

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Glenn Antonio King was shot on the 900 block of 5th Avenue around 12:11 p.m. on October 9. King was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.
MIDFIELD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner IDs Birmingham man killed in Sunday shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham man died after a reported assault, which took place at the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:29 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to the incident. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, succumbed to his […]
Shelby Reporter

Vehicular theft occurs in Pelham

PELHAM – On Sunday, Oct. 9 the Calera Police Department were alerted to a theft of two vehicles from a Pelham car dealership. A Calera patrol unit set up on I-65 spotted the suspect vehicles traveling South. Additional Calera units, alongside Chilton County agencies, stopped the vehicles and placed...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home

A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fatal shooting victim identified after being found in Midfield Sunday

MIDFIELD, Ala. — A man who suffered gunshot wounds over the weekend in Midfield has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the victim as Glenn King, 34, of Fairfield. The JCCMEO said King was found in the 900 block of 5th Avenue just after 12...
MIDFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Cyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man riding a bicycle was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a car according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The victim, an unidentified Black man, was riding along 1st Avenue South at 18th Street South around 7:21 p.m. when he was hit. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
BROOKSIDE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy