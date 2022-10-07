Read full article on original website
Panthers Fire Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start; Wilks Takes Over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Poll: It’s Zappe Hour…But for how long?
Don't worry, be Zappe. That's what New England Patriots fans discovered yesterday as the Pats toyed with the Detroit Lions in rookie QB Bailey Zappe's first NFL start. As Jonathan Vilma said while struggling to provide coherent color commentary on the Fox broadcast, the tee-shirts around Patriots Place in Foxborough and Quincy Market in Boston will be printing themselves with a few more performances like that from New England's No. 4.
How the Jaguars Defense Ended Up on the Wrong Side of History in Texans Defeat
As a unit, the Jaguars' defense only allowed 13 points, but tackling issues were once again a problem all afternoon.
Cousins & Vikings Snap To Life With Late TD To Beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings established a remarkable rhythm early. Their resiliency surfaced again late. The reward is being alone in first place in the NFC North. Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota's fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead...
Saints Fans Roast Eli Apple Over NOLA Comments
Friends, Cajuns, Countrymen, lend me your ears. The Saints have won another football game and false hope flows through me like bacon grease through Andy Reid's bloodstream. Next week the Saints get to match up with one of last year's Super Bowl contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are, of course, lead by LSU hereaux Joe Burreaux and fellow LSU alum and top receiver Ja'marr Chase. The Bengals also carry a great many beloved former Saints on the squad including Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson.
