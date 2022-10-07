ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Panthers Fire Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start; Wilks Takes Over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Poll: It’s Zappe Hour…But for how long?

Don't worry, be Zappe. That's what New England Patriots fans discovered yesterday as the Pats toyed with the Detroit Lions in rookie QB Bailey Zappe's first NFL start. As Jonathan Vilma said while struggling to provide coherent color commentary on the Fox broadcast, the tee-shirts around Patriots Place in Foxborough and Quincy Market in Boston will be printing themselves with a few more performances like that from New England's No. 4.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Saints Fans Roast Eli Apple Over NOLA Comments

Friends, Cajuns, Countrymen, lend me your ears. The Saints have won another football game and false hope flows through me like bacon grease through Andy Reid's bloodstream. Next week the Saints get to match up with one of last year's Super Bowl contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are, of course, lead by LSU hereaux Joe Burreaux and fellow LSU alum and top receiver Ja'marr Chase. The Bengals also carry a great many beloved former Saints on the squad including Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy