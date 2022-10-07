Friends, Cajuns, Countrymen, lend me your ears. The Saints have won another football game and false hope flows through me like bacon grease through Andy Reid's bloodstream. Next week the Saints get to match up with one of last year's Super Bowl contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are, of course, lead by LSU hereaux Joe Burreaux and fellow LSU alum and top receiver Ja'marr Chase. The Bengals also carry a great many beloved former Saints on the squad including Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson.

