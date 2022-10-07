Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
One seriously hurt in crash involving Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser
One was flown to a hospital following a rear-end collision involving at Logan County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of his vehicle on the bypass in Logan County at Stevenson Mill Road cleaning up debris from a vehicular accident, when his cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at full speed.
lite987whop.com
Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting
The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
lite987whop.com
Pedestrian flown to hospital following collision in Clarksville
Clarksville police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision from Sunday night that sent the victim to a Nashville hospital. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the single-vehicle accident occurred at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Wilma Rudolph struck a pedestrian as he was attempting to cross the street.
lite987whop.com
Clarksville woman charged in death of teen
A Clarksville woman has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in July. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the charge stems from evidence that was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury that resulted in the indictment against Cheyenne Maddox.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lite987whop.com
HS Sports Recap/Preview
2nd Region Quarterfinals (at Hopkinsville) Emma Dill got the scoring started in the fifteen minute last night to give UHA a 1-0 lead. It would not take Caldwell County long to get back in it. Just four minutes later on a penalty kick they tied it at one a piece and that was your halftime score. The first half was back and forth and played for the majority, save a few chances around midfield. That was not how the Lady Blazers were gonna play half number two. They came out with a fire under them and dominated time of possession and 50/50 balls. The Audrey’s would add a pair of goals. Grice on a beautiful header and Perry on a rocketed penalty kick opportunity for herself. A 3-1 second half dominant victory catapults UHA to a semifinal matchup with Trigg County on Tuesday night. County defeated Union 10-0 on the opposite field Monday. The two teams have not faced off so far this year.
lite987whop.com
Jayleigh Campbell Makes 30 yard FG for CCMS
The following message was sent it by Brandy Smith! Wanted to share young Jayleigh’s accomplishment, captured on video by Brandy!. “Jayleigh Campbell, an 8th grader at Christian County Middle school, is the kicker for the football team. She also happens to be a girl! The past Thursday at the rival game against Hopkinsville Middle school she made a 30 yard field goal, the first in CCMS history. Go Colonels! Go #12!”
lite987whop.com
Rain, storm chances possible Wednesday
There does exist a chance for some rainfall in the area Wednesday, and maybe even a few storms. That’s according to Chris Noles with the National Weather Service in Paducah, who says a cold front will move through the region through the day and into the evening, and as it goes there could be some strong storms—but he says any rain that does fall won’t be drought busting.
lite987whop.com
College Sports Weekend Recap
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 19 Kentucky Volleyball team used 19 kills from Reagan Rutherford, 18 kills and nine blocks from Azhani Tealer and a career-high tying 63 assists from sophomore Emma Grome to outlast the Arkansas Razorbacks in five sets, 3-2 (29-31, 25-22, 25, 21, 21-25, 15-12) to complete a perfect road sweep.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lite987whop.com
Mike Foster Golf Scramble raises funds to support HCC students
The 32nd Hopkinsville Community College Foundation Mike Foster Golf Scramble was a success, helping raise money to support students. According to a news release, the golf scramble boasted of 31 teams and spaces for the teams was sold in the first week of September, an ongoing trend for the event that’s designed to raise money to support students’ various needs. That could be anything from textbook scholarships, classroom needs, emergency funds and stocking the Pathfinder Pantry. The pantry is a relatively new resource for students, providing food, personal hygiene and infant items to those in need.
lite987whop.com
Another Haul of Weekly Collegiate Awards for Local Atheletes
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Junior Ben Damge was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the first time this season, the conference announced on Tuesday. Damge became the first Wildcat to score a hat trick in nine years, as well as the first to score three goals in a game since Tyler Riggs scored three against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 3, 2013. Damge became the 10th Wildcat in school history to record a hat trick. Chris Soler has the school record having scored four vs. Georgetown on Oct. 17, 2001.
Comments / 0