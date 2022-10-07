2nd Region Quarterfinals (at Hopkinsville) Emma Dill got the scoring started in the fifteen minute last night to give UHA a 1-0 lead. It would not take Caldwell County long to get back in it. Just four minutes later on a penalty kick they tied it at one a piece and that was your halftime score. The first half was back and forth and played for the majority, save a few chances around midfield. That was not how the Lady Blazers were gonna play half number two. They came out with a fire under them and dominated time of possession and 50/50 balls. The Audrey’s would add a pair of goals. Grice on a beautiful header and Perry on a rocketed penalty kick opportunity for herself. A 3-1 second half dominant victory catapults UHA to a semifinal matchup with Trigg County on Tuesday night. County defeated Union 10-0 on the opposite field Monday. The two teams have not faced off so far this year.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO