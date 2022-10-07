ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Toddler hospitalized for 8 days after swallowing button batteries

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tom Hanson
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1i9F_0iQaJPzn00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. ( KELO ) — The number of children swallowing batteries rose significantly during the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics . Increased hospital visits appear to mirror the increase in devices in our homes using button or disc batteries.

And the batteries babies may be ingesting are more dangerous than ever.

As with many other toddlers, everything 19 month-old Remi touches goes right in the mouth. In July, mom Megan Hulleman and dad RJ Hulleman of Alton, Iowa, could not have imagined the next chapter of their lives when Remi found the remote control for the ceiling fan.

West Chester student recognized for heroic fire escape

“She dropped the fan remote, and the two batteries had popped out. I [said], ‘Remi bring them here,’ so she brought them over, and I had put the two batteries up here on our couch,” said Megan.

Before she knew it, Remi had swallowed both of the button batteries. They rushed her to the hospital by ambulance: Remi’s esophagus was starting to swell because the batteries were already corroded and stuck to one another.

“They had to push them back down into the stomach because they could not pull them out, and in doing that, the acid burned her throat,” said RJ.

Pediatric Surgeon Adam Gorra was called in. He says he knew they had to act quickly because acid isn’t the only danger these batteries pose.

“…The electrical charge can cause kind of an electrical burn in the esophagus,” said Dr. Gorra. “This electrical burn extends through the wall of the esophagus over time and within about four hours, you can have permanent damage.”

Dr. Gorra was eventually able to move the batteries into Remi’s stomach where he could surgically remove them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VCZn_0iQaJPzn00
Button batteries ingested by toddler (KFOR)

“It was a total of seven and a half hours she was in surgery,” said RJ. “It was the scariest time I’ve ever had.”

Megan says despite how terrifying the situation was, she’d originally figured they’d be in-and-out of the hospital that day.

But it would be eight days before Megan and RJ would get to hold Remi again. She spent weeks in the hospital.

Megan says as a parent, there’s a certain amount of guilt that goes with seeing your child go through something like this. She wants other parents to understand how dangerous button batteries can be for kids.

Injured Springfield firefighter returns home from hospital

“It was a freak accident, and I’m thankful we have our daughter, and she is doing amazing, but it is still really hard as a parent to wonder if we could have done something different,” said Megan. “I kind of replay: ‘Maybe we should have put it up higher. Maybe I shouldn’t have picked her up.’ But I can’t go back. But I can try to prevent it from happening again or prevent another family from going through what we had to go through.”

Remmy’s prognosis is good. She’s undergoing procedures to stretch her esophagus so she can eat normal food.

Dr. Gorra says it’s much safer if the battery makes it all the way to the stomach. A single battery can usually be passed through the body without surgery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

12-year-old killed in funeral procession cause of death revealed

Tymar Allen, the 12-year-old Akron boy killed after a vehicle crashed during a Thursday funeral procession, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police told FOX 8 Friday morning. A 6-year-old who was critically injured in the crash — which was followed by gunfire — is still in critical condition, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddlers#Swallowing#Remote Control#Diseases#Parenting Tips#General Health
intheknow.com

Toddler has ‘little miss independent’ energy as she boards a plane all by herself

These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
WDTN

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio man charged with shooting victim in groin

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the groin area Thursday. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers received a call around 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 that a man had been shot in the 2400 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth. Police say when they arrived on […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDTN

Why are school buses yellow?

You probably see school buses out and about pretty much every day when school is in session. But have you wondered why school buses are yellow and not a color like bright green?
TRAFFIC
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy