ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Venus Williams Is A High-Fashion Goddess On The Cover Of ‘Glamour’ Magazine

By Marsha Badger
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QatbA_0iQaJBsr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEswo_0iQaJBsr00

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


Venus Williams in is her fashion bag, and we’re here for it. The tennis phenomenon and style enthusiast graced the cover of Glamour UK’s October digital issue, and she looks radiant. Clad in a red Louis Vuitton top, a pink tulle Christian Siriano skirt, and extravagant Alexis Bittar earrings, our girl proves that she can serve looks AND tennis balls.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk)

In the interview, the undeniable talent dives into the power of authenticity. She didn’t always recognize that she and her sister were different, but when they decided to lean into those differences and remain true to themselves, it led them down the road to success.

“At the time, I didn’t know that I was different and now I realise how very different I was,” Venus recalls today. “But difference is what makes the world beautiful – and I think people really can see that now, in terms of what Serena and I have accomplished in the sport, and how it’s elevated tennis, sport or even the world. So different is the only way to go.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk)

Glamour posted more shots of Williams from the stunning shoot to their Instagram account. In a beauty shot captured by Chrisean Rose, we can’t help but focus on the exquisite bone structure, glowing melanin, full eyebrows, and pouty lips that contribute to her striking face. While you can’t deny her beauty, the Eleven by Venus founder didn’t feel the world saw her the way she saw herself.

“ I don’t think I was always considered beautiful, but it didn’t matter because what mattered was what I thought of myself. And also, I got to let my racket do the talking,” Williams said.

You can read the rest of the interview here . In the meantime, are you loving her cover shot?

DON’T MISS…

Venus And Serena Serve A Sisterly Slay At Their Friend’s Wedding

Get The Oscar’s Look: Get The Details On Zendaya And Venus Williams’ Oscars Hairstyles

Venus And Serena Williams Give Us Fashion Envy At The Producers Guild Awards

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Gisele Seemingly Shades Tom Brady As She Reacts To Post About ‘Inconsistent’ Relationships

Was Gisele Bundchen dropping a hint to Tom Brady in her latest Instagram comment? The model, 42, commented on a post from author Jay Shetty where he gave relationship advice, and she dropped the praying hands emoji in the comments, seemingly showing some agreement with the post on Tuesday, October 11. “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” Jay wrote in his post.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Billboard

Urban Outfitters Hosts Mariah Angeliq and Elena Rose During Billboard Latin Music Week

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard and Urban Outfitters teamed up to create an exclusive 12-piece capsule collection. The Billboard Latin Week x Urban Outfitters Exclusive Collection includes a graphic t-shirt designed by Latin music sensation, Mariah Angeliq, as well as biker shorts, a bucket hat, & more.  As part of the partnership, Urban Outfitters donated $25,000 to the @HispanicScholarshipFund, empowering students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete higher education while providing support services and scholarships. During Billboard’s return to Miami for Latin Music Week, Urban Outfitters hosted a pair of intimate Q&As with Latin music superstars...
MIAMI, FL
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

306
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy