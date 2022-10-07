Read full article on original website
Florida Woman Stabbed Her Housemates and Went Shopping After She Thought They Died: Deputies
A Florida woman stabbed her two housemates after one of them told her to move out, said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Christina Anne Adams, 30, allegedly said she then went on a planned trip with someone else to shop at a Publix grocery store. The victims survived, however, and this resulted in her capture, deputies said.
A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.
The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
Florida man kills ex-wife and stepson in dispute over lights left on in the house, authorities say
A recently divorced Florida man fatally shot his ex-wife and her adult son in a “rage” over electricity and leaving the lights on in the house, Florida authorities said. Michael D. Williams, 47, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and Robert Adams, 28, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.
Florida man allegedly shot ex-wife, her son, over electricity costs
A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her son Sunday in an argument about electricity usage, authorities said. Michael Williams, 47, became enraged after finding out that Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and her son, Robert Adams, 28, had clipped a lock he had installed on the electrical box to prevent them from racking up a high electricity bill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Kids as young as 9 are in therapy and having nightmares after witnessing two cops storm a funeral and suddenly shoot down a relative, a West Virginia family alleges
One family member told Insider she's been having nightmares, and if she sits still for long enough, she begins to hear people screaming in her head.
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
Creepy details emerge as ex-wife of suspect who ‘massacred eight members of same family in their sleep’ breaks silence
A MURDER suspect’s ex-wife has claimed he was controlling and said living in the family home was “very strange,” a court heard. Tabitha Claytor, 29, broke her silence this week as she took the stand at George Wagner IV’s trial in Ohio. Wagner IV is accused...
Florida Chick-fil-A employee stops man who allegedly tried to carjack woman with baby
Dramatic video shows a Chick-fil-A employee tackling a man who allegedly tried to carjack a woman with a baby. The suspect, identified as William Branch, was arrested by authorities in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Branch is facing charges of battery and carjacking with a weapon, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office...
Woman in dog collar says she escaped captivity at Missouri home
A woman was held captive, raped and assaulted for weeks in a Missouri home until she escaped last week, wearing a metal collar, and sought help from neighbors, police said in court documents. A suspect, Timothy Haslett Jr., 39, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape, aggravated sexual offense,...
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
Debbie Collier: New image shows murdered Georgia woman’s van hours before she was found burned in ravine
An unsettling new image shows Deborah “Debbie” Collier’s van traveling down a Georgia road hours before she was found murdered in a ravine. A traffic camera captured Collier’s rented Chrysler Pacifica near a school at 2.17pm on 10 September, the suspected day of her killing, Habersham County Sheriff’s Investigator George Cason said. The vehicle is believed to have been heading toward a Family Dollar store where Collier was last seen. Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day...
‘What Have I Done?’: Chiropractor Allegedly Stabbed Two Children While They Slept
A chiropractor allegedly stabbed two children in their sleep, leaving the victims with serious injuries. Trevor Hooper Kilian, 47, remains at the Collier County Jail on Tuesday for two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the redacted arrest papers, a woman called saying that Kilian...
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
International Business Times
Woman Stabs Sister To Death For Flirting With Her Boyfriend
A woman accused of fatally stabbing her sister in Orlando, Florida, said she committed the murder because the 20-year-old was flirting with her boyfriend. Fatiha Marzan admitted to plotting the murder of her younger sister, Sayma, because she was trying to steal her boyfriend of five years, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.
Mom of Philadelphia man killed at mall regrets not insisting he go elsewhere as US sees spate of mall violence
A spate of shootings at malls across the country have highlighted what experts say is a need for vigilance amid offenders’ apparent propensity toward violence and gun use, even in bustling public places. Nakisha Billa, a Philadelphia woman whose son was shot and killed after a fight broke out...
International Business Times
Man Stabs, Tries To Behead Acquaintance Inside Florida Convenience Store
A man was nabbed Monday after stabbing an acquaintance with a pair of scissors and trying to behead him using knives while they were inside a Florida convenience store. Deputies arrived at Trading Post in Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda to find the victim with 40 stab wounds to his body, Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Wednesday.
Witness videos show scene on Las Vegas Strip after mass stabbing
Video from witnesses shows what unfolded on the Las Vegas Strip in the moments after a man stabbed at least eight people on Thursday morning.
Why Did An Alleged Florida Thief Bury Two Stolen Race Cars?
This is the crazy saga of the owner of two races cars that got buried finding the alleged thief. The post Why Did An Alleged Florida Thief Bury Two Stolen Race Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Iowa human trafficking victim ordered to pay $150,000 after killing accused rapist
A teenage human trafficking victim in Iowa has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay thousands of dollars after being charged in the fatal stabbing of her accused rapist in 2020.
'Dispute Between Brothers' Led to Triple Murder-Suicide in North Dakota, Authorities Say
Three family members and a farmer were pronounced dead after being found in a wheat field in late August New details have emerged about the deadly August shooting on a North Dakota farm that left three family members and a beloved farmer dead. On Friday, Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier announced through a press release that there was "a dispute between brothers Robert Bracken and Richard Bracken" that had been escalating for weeks before the triple murder-suicide took place on August 29. Autopsy results showed that Douglas...
