Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders final injury report

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 5 contest at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the release of the injury report, head coach Mike Vrabel announced that six players had been ruled out, including key starters like outside linebacker Bud Dupree and safety Amani Hooker.

The Titans also have three other players listed as questionable, the most notable of which is right guard Nate Davis, who popped up on the injury report in the middle of the week.

On the other sideline, the Commanders will be without four players, with wide receiver Jahan Dotson being the most notable. Tight end Logan Thomas, who was a new addition to the injury report on Friday, leads the list of Commanders players who are listed as questionable.

Now, a look at the full final injury reports for both teams ahead of Sunday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' final injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status

OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck DNP DNP DNP Out

WR Treylon Burks Toe DNP DNP DNP Out

LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out

OLB Bud Dupree Hip DNP DNP DNP Out

LB Joe Jones Knee DNP DNP DNP Out

FB Tory Carter Neck LP LP LP —

S Amani Hooker Concussion LP DNP DNP Out

DB Ugo Amadi Ankle FP FP FP —

RG Nate Davis Knee — DNP LP Questionable

CB Caleb Farley Knee — LP DNP Questionable

C Ben Jones Back — LP LP —

DB Lonnie Johnson Illness — — DNP Questionable

Commanders' final injury report

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player Team Wed. Thu. Fri. Status

S Percy Butler Quad DNP DNP DNP Out

OT Sam Cosmi Finger DNP DNP DNP Out

WR Jahan Dotson Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out

LB Milo Eifler Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out

WR Curtis Samuel Illness DNP DNP FP —

OT Charles Leno Shoulder LP LP FP —

LB David Mayo Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable

CB William Jackson Back FP FP FP —

DT Daniel Wise Ankle FP FP FP —

TE Logan Thomas Calf — — DNP Questionable

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

