ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

Watch Dream Theater’s John Petrucci + Mike Portnoy Play Live Together for First Time in 12 Years

It's on! Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci and the band's former drummer Mike Portnoy have played their first live show together since Portnoy exited the band in 2010. The onstage collaboration came about as Petrucci has just launched his North American tour in support of his Terminal Velocity solo album, and he's added bassist Dave LaRue to fill out his live trio supporting the record.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mangini
Person
Eddie Trunk
Person
John Petrucci
Person
Mike Portnoy
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen discusses nerves over covering Eddie's guitar parts at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I didn’t even know if I could do it”

The multi-instrumentalist details his fast-tracked rehearsal process with Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Justin Hawkins, and why the tribute marked the perfect moment to play Van Halen music onstage. On September 3 and 27, Wolfgang Van Halen performed at Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Dave Lombardo Says You ‘Can’t Hide’ From Politics With Certain Music

Testament, Dead Cross, Suicidal Tendencies and Misfits drummer Dave Lombardo was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show. The newest music he has out is with crossover thrashers Dead Cross, who will release their second album, II, this October and it's one that doesn't shy away from brushing with politics, something the drummer says you "can't hide from" when it comes to punk-inspired music.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Theater#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Trunk Nation#Siriusxm#Blabbermouth
Noisecreep

Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Musicians Talking About Spotify

Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Musicians Talking About Spotify. “They would start with Lars [Ulrich],” Nik said about the opening of our video. “The video is invalid unless is starts with Lars. I had a feeling he would be in here, but I didn’t know he would be the first frame.”
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Joey Vera Sitting Out Mercyful Fate Tour, Replacement Bassist Revealed

Mercyful Fate will play their first North American tour in 23 years starting late next month, but one of the group's members will be sitting out the run. Bassist Joey Vera has revealed that a touring conflict has forced him to make the decision to bow out of Mercyful Fate's reunion run, but the band has already moved quickly to find his replacement.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Noisecreep

Carrie Underwood Still Stanning I Prevail

The love is real, y'all. Country superstar Carrie Underwood continues to show her appreciation for I Prevail, this time chiming in on a Twitter thread about the streaming prowess of the band's latest offering, True Power. The band's third studio album was released in August, and to mark the one...
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Adam Jones Gifts Guitar to Viral Tool Cover Kid, See Her Reaction

A few months ago, 9-year-old Maya Neelakantan graced us with her guitar cover of Tool's Fear Inoculum track "7empest," which went viral. Her rendition was so impressive that Adam Jones himself has gifted her a signed Gibson Signature 1979 Les Paul Custom guitar as a token of his admiration. Neelakantan's...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed

Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
PORTLAND, OR
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy