Watch Dream Theater’s John Petrucci + Mike Portnoy Play Live Together for First Time in 12 Years
It's on! Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci and the band's former drummer Mike Portnoy have played their first live show together since Portnoy exited the band in 2010. The onstage collaboration came about as Petrucci has just launched his North American tour in support of his Terminal Velocity solo album, and he's added bassist Dave LaRue to fill out his live trio supporting the record.
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
John Lennon Was Lucky to Hear the Paul McCartney Song That Made Him Want to Write Music Again
One Paul McCartney song inspired John Lennon to start writing music again, and John was lucky to hear the version he did.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses nerves over covering Eddie's guitar parts at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I didn’t even know if I could do it”
The multi-instrumentalist details his fast-tracked rehearsal process with Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Justin Hawkins, and why the tribute marked the perfect moment to play Van Halen music onstage. On September 3 and 27, Wolfgang Van Halen performed at Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at...
Dave Lombardo Says You ‘Can’t Hide’ From Politics With Certain Music
Testament, Dead Cross, Suicidal Tendencies and Misfits drummer Dave Lombardo was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show. The newest music he has out is with crossover thrashers Dead Cross, who will release their second album, II, this October and it's one that doesn't shy away from brushing with politics, something the drummer says you "can't hide from" when it comes to punk-inspired music.
Drowning Pool Singer ‘Hesitant’ to Talk About Lyrics ‘Because of Cancel Culture’
Drowning Pool are back with a vengeance, as the Texas metal band is dropping their long-delayed album today (Sept. 30) called Strike a Nerve. Loudwire Weekends host Todd Fooks spoke with vocalist Jasen Moreno and guitarist CJ Pierce about how the band spent their time waiting for the record to come out and what fans can expect from it.
45 Years Ago: ‘Let There Be Rock Song’ Gives AC/DC a Chance to Preach
AC/DC and church are not often mentioned or even thought of in the same breath. But the Australian group took to the pulpit with 1977's "Let There Be Rock," the proselytizing title track of their third album and first international release. The 6:10-long tune is a hard-rock sermon, with singer...
Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Musicians Talking About Spotify
Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Musicians Talking About Spotify. “They would start with Lars [Ulrich],” Nik said about the opening of our video. “The video is invalid unless is starts with Lars. I had a feeling he would be in here, but I didn’t know he would be the first frame.”
Producer Ross Robinson on Why Korn’s ‘Remember Who You Are’ Backfired
Korn producer and noted nu-metal helmer Ross Robinson "learned a big lesson" after making Korn's 2010 album, Korn III: Remember Who You Are, as he recently explained. The seasoned record-maker suggested that the vision for the album — a creative attempt to go back to Korn's beginnings — ultimately "backfired."
Here’s What Rock + Metal Artists Think About Pantera’s Return
What do rock and metal musicians really think about the return of Pantera? While at this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we asked a bunch of artists their opinion on the historic return of the surviving Cowboys From Hell. The reaction to Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in...
Joey Vera Sitting Out Mercyful Fate Tour, Replacement Bassist Revealed
Mercyful Fate will play their first North American tour in 23 years starting late next month, but one of the group's members will be sitting out the run. Bassist Joey Vera has revealed that a touring conflict has forced him to make the decision to bow out of Mercyful Fate's reunion run, but the band has already moved quickly to find his replacement.
Carrie Underwood Still Stanning I Prevail
The love is real, y'all. Country superstar Carrie Underwood continues to show her appreciation for I Prevail, this time chiming in on a Twitter thread about the streaming prowess of the band's latest offering, True Power. The band's third studio album was released in August, and to mark the one...
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal, Denies Cheating on Wife – Report
Maroon 5's Adam Levine reportedly mused that "no hot chicks" listen to metal in a direct message between him and a woman who is not his wife, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ. But the pop-rock singer and former The Voice star subsequently denied cheating on his spouse of...
Jim Root Says There Were ‘So Many Factors Against’ Slipknot While Making New Album
The End, So Far is in sight. Slipknot's latest album is due this Friday (Sept. 30), but it wasn't necessarily an easy journey in getting to the point of release. Guitarist Jim Root detailed some of the bumps in the road while en route to finishing and releasing the album with Music Radar.
Adam Jones Gifts Guitar to Viral Tool Cover Kid, See Her Reaction
A few months ago, 9-year-old Maya Neelakantan graced us with her guitar cover of Tool's Fear Inoculum track "7empest," which went viral. Her rendition was so impressive that Adam Jones himself has gifted her a signed Gibson Signature 1979 Les Paul Custom guitar as a token of his admiration. Neelakantan's...
Rob Trujillo Names the Best Song to Introduce People to Metallica (And It’s Not What You Think)
Rob Trujillo has named the best song to serve as the introduction to any person who isn't already a Metallica fan and, no, it's not what you think! Neither "Master of Puppets" nor "Enter Sandman," but it is a song from the Master of Puppets album. “For me that’s pretty...
Sabaton Surprise-Release First Part of New EP Trilogy ‘Echoes of the Great War’
Sabaton aren't done making songs about World War I — not by a long shot. On Friday (Sept. 30), the Swedish metal band released the EP Weapons of the Modern Age, the first in a trilogy of new Sabaton EPs furthering their WWI imagery, as a total surprise. Weapons...
Scott Ian Reveals the Only Anthrax Song He Didn’t Play Rhythm Guitar On
Guitarist Scott Ian is synonymous with Anthrax, but in the 40-plus years of the group, there's actually one song that Ian didn't handle rhythm guitar on. While answering fan questions for Louder Sound, Ian revealed that track was the band's cover of Alice Cooper's "I'm Eighteen." Ian was initially asked...
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed
Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
