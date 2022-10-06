ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
City of Hayden to unveil new intersection improvement plan

HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is taking steps to encourage public comments that will help shape decision-making for a planned intersection improvement at Hayden Avenue and Ramsey Road, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A public hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m....
Come get a taste

More than a wine retail store, Terroir Fine Wine has opened in Suite 6 at 4025 Government Way. Sommelier (credential wine stewart) owner Trevor Treller offers wine classes (tastings with educational instruction), a monthly wine club and an on-premise wine license for guests to enjoy wine in a leather seating area.
Fees half off on Pet Adoption Day

COEUR d’ALENE — Locals will remember it all started with Toyota Yoda in the mid-'80s. Doug Parker brought his blocky bull terrier to appear in commercials by his side and the rest is history. “No one had dogs in commercials back then and we wanted to do something...
New pastor on the block

The new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Coeur d'Alene gave his first Sunday sermon Sept. 18. “We have just always felt a draw to communities that are vibrant, active and exciting, and Coeur d’Alene is certainly one of those," McLane Stone said, seated in his office on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
