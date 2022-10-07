Read full article on original website
Clarksville man arrested by FBI over threat to shoot immigrants, ‘go to war’ against America
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man has been arrested by the FBI for threatening to kill immigrants and “go to war” against the American government. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, and Jonathan S. O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, Missouri, were charged on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
