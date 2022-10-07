CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man has been arrested by the FBI for threatening to kill immigrants and “go to war” against the American government. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, and Jonathan S. O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, Missouri, were charged on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

