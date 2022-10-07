Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
How to Watch: Georgia vs Vanderbilt
Georgia earned their No. 1 ranking back after week six and now they are getting ready for their conference matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs have dominated this series for a long time and currently hold an overall record of 59-20-2 in the series.
Back at No. 1, Georgia poised to run over Vanderbilt
Top-ranked Georgia will look to improve to 7-0 for the second consecutive season Saturday when it hosts struggling Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference action in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn, while Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) has dropped two straight after squandering a 10-point second-quarter lead in a 52-28 loss to then-No. 9 Ole Miss last weekend.
Kirby Smart Updates Stetson Bennett and Potential Injury
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following Georgia's 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Now, the Bulldogs and Smart turn their attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are a rather banged-up football team...
No. 4 Clemson looks to extend Florida State's slide
No. 4 Clemson will aim to keep its unbeaten record intact when it visits Florida State in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles (4-2, 2-2) suffered a second straight loss last week, blowing a 17-3 halftime lead in a 19-17 road loss at then-No. 14 NC State.
