Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
This is going to be an eventful week on your league’s waiver wire. We had some impactful players – Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, James Conner, Damien Harris – go down with injuries. And now, the bye weeks are upon us. The waiver wire is going to be a busy place.
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 6 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Last week I had a Sex and the City-inspired introduction, so now I think we should talk about The Notebook. Maybe we’ll talk just about football. It’s Week 6, which gives rise to two separate threads of thought. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice...
Rashaad Penny Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 6)
With the injury to Rashaad Penny, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
Jalen Hurts rushes for two touchdowns in Week 5 win
Jalen Hurts completed 26 of his 36 pass attempts for 239 yards in a Week 5 win over Arizona. Hurts also added 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts. Hurts continues to operate the Eagles’ offense at a high level this season. The 24-year-old will continue to as a QB1 for fantasy managers due to his high rushing upside. Fantasy managers should expect Hurts to continue his excellent season against a tough Dallas’ defense in Week 6.
49ers D/ST records six sacks and pick-six in Week 5 victory
The 49ers D/ST compiled another superb performance this week versus the lowly Panthers, notching a defensive touchdown for the second straight game. However, they unfortunately lost Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, and Nick Bosa to potentially serious injuries. The 49ers fear that Moseley may have a torn ACL, though additional updates should come within the next couple days for all three players. Regardless, the 49ers D/ST will remain one of the top fantasy options for Week 6 in Atlanta.
Jaylen Waddle receives only three targets in Week 5
The Dolphins had to turn to their seventh-round rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson after Teddy Bridgewater sustained a concussion and an elbow injury on the opening drive. Waddle has only recorded a combined 62 yards and zero touchdowns on eight targets in his last two outings without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Temper expectations as long as Waddle is without Tagovailoa. The Dolphins play the Vikings at home in Week 6.
Houston Texans D/ST shines in Week 5 win over Jacksonville
Houston Texans D/ST held Jacksonville to 286 passing yards, 136 rushing yards, and six points in a win Sunday. They tallied two interceptions and two passes defensed. Outside of the Week 4 game against the Chargers, the Texans defense has held opponents to 23 points or less in each matchup. For a young and inexperienced team, the Texans have played relatively well as they head into their Week 6 bye week. Fantasy managers should leave the Texans D/ST on the waiver wire and pick up another D/ST for Week 6.
Dak Prescott to throw in practice Wednesday
Dak Prescott (thumb) is expected to throw during practice on Wednesday, owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan. The signal-caller's thumb is improving medically, but the team wants to make sure he can "spin the ball" before thrusting him back into game action. (Todd Archer on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Prescott...
Josh Allen dominates Pittsburgh defense in Week 5 win
Josh Allen completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 424 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Allen also carried the ball five times for 42 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Allen continued his MVP-level campaign with a jaw-dropping first half, finishing the game with his...
Week 5 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Raiders at Chiefs) PREMIUM
The Raiders earned their first win of the year last week, but they’re rightfully sizable underdogs in Kansas City. The Chiefs’ offense clicked on all cylinders in a convincing rebound win last week. They should stay hot on Monday night, reflected in the following player suggestions. Game: Las...
Jags D/ST fail to force turnover against lowly Texans in Week 5 loss
Jags D/ST allowed 13 points while collecting one sack and zero turnovers in Jacksonville’s 13-6 loss to the Texans in Week 5. Jacksonville’s D/ST appeared on the verge of fantasy relevance picking off Jalen Hurts and returning it for a touchdown in Week 4. They were a big waiver wire target heading into Week 5 against the lowly Texans. They responded with a dud, only able to bring down Davis Mills for one sack and failing to force any turnovers.
Kyler Murray solid in Week 5 loss to the Eagles
Kyler Murray completed 28 of 42 passing attempts for 250 yards and a TD with one interception. He also rushed for 42 yards in the loss. Murray continued his trend of putting up solid but not spectacular fantasy numbers in Week 5. He hasn't boomed or busted this year, but if you drafted him high, you've likely been a bit disappointed. Next week the breakthrough could come as he gets the Seahawks' defense, which has been torched by every offense not led by Russell Wilson this season.
Marlon Mack released by 49ers Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers released Marlon Mack Tuesday. The team plans to re-sign him to the practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter ) Mack was signed to the active roster after the Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion-Davis Price were injured early in the season. With Jeff Wilson handing the lead-back duties and Tevin Coleman serving as the backup, Mack had fallen further down the depth chart. It appears he will return to the practice squad which means he will not carry any fantasy value moving forward.
Fantasy Football Kicker Guide, Rankings & Waiver Wire Advice (Week 6)
Week five proved to be another frustrating week for fantasy managers, as only two kickers in rostered in more than 50% of Yahoo leagues posted a top-12 finish. The top kicker in fantasy heading into the week, Younghoe Koo, managed just a single point in a controversial loss to the Bucs marred by a phantom roughing the passer call.
Fantasy Football Thursday Night Football Primer: Commanders vs. Bears (Week 6)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews to help you prepare for Thursday Night Football.
Philadelphia Eagles D/ST holds Arizona to 17 points in Week 5 win
The Philadelphia Eagles D/ST held the Cardinals to 17 points, 124 rushing yards, and 250 passing yards in a Week 5 win. The defense recorded one interception, one sack, and three passes defensed Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. The Eagles’ defense held the Cardinals to a 4.8 average yards per rush in...
Patrick Mahomes II dominant in win Monday
Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of his 43 passing attempts for 292 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes put up an epic game on the stat sheet, and his connection with Travis Kelce tonight was unparalleled by anything other duo we've seen this season. They connected in the end zone a whopping four times, and their scoring was simply too much for the Raiders to keep up with. These kind of outings are what remind fantasy managers that Mahomes is still one of the best fantasy options in the game.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Terry McLaurin, Diontae Johnson, A.J. Dillon (Week 6)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Ronald Jones II inactive for Week 5
Ronald Jones II is inactive and will not play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in a Week 5 home matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Kansas City Chiefs on Twitter) Jones II is inactive for the second consecutive week for the Chiefs, who will deploy Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and Isiah Pacheco in a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night.
Saquon Barkley exits game with shoulder injury
Barkley hit the ground hard and immediately headed to the locker room with a shoulder injury. He had rushed 12 times for 68 yards before exiting.
