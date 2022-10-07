Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of his 43 passing attempts for 292 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes put up an epic game on the stat sheet, and his connection with Travis Kelce tonight was unparalleled by anything other duo we've seen this season. They connected in the end zone a whopping four times, and their scoring was simply too much for the Raiders to keep up with. These kind of outings are what remind fantasy managers that Mahomes is still one of the best fantasy options in the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO