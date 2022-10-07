Read full article on original website
Related
dailybruin.com
Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Utah
Five Pac-12 teams occupy a spot in the national rankings. And while the AP poll might disagree, none are currently better than the No. 11-ranked Utes. One lone blemish in its first game of the season stands between Utah and a spot in the top five (and the College Football Playoff conversation). But the Utes’ week-one upset loss to Florida in a packed stadium in Gainesville shouldn’t detract from this team’s prowess.
dailybruin.com
UCLA needs to give student workers more opportunities to finance their education
Walking through UCLA, one can’t help but notice student workers’ impact on campus. Students working in dining halls, residential areas and tutoring centers provide countless essential resources and supply UCLA with a reliable and relatively cheap source of labor. Despite the extensive time and effort that student workers...
Comments / 0