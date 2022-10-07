Five Pac-12 teams occupy a spot in the national rankings. And while the AP poll might disagree, none are currently better than the No. 11-ranked Utes. One lone blemish in its first game of the season stands between Utah and a spot in the top five (and the College Football Playoff conversation). But the Utes’ week-one upset loss to Florida in a packed stadium in Gainesville shouldn’t detract from this team’s prowess.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO