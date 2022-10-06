Read full article on original website
Related
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’: Which Actors Are Still Alive?
Here's a look at the cast of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and if any of the top-billed actors are still alive today.
RELATED PEOPLE
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More
Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet
Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous Life
He was a handsome, talented, and successful actor. But he was also an abusive, self-destructive individual who drank too much and eventually killed himself after he murdered his wife.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Comments / 0