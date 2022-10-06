ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
Parade

Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah
Person
Paige
Person
Evan Ross
Person
Claybourne Elder
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kathy Najimy
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hocus Pocus 2#Film Star
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy