ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJfie_0iQa1n7S00

A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt.

Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.

Wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman are both listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report following Friday’s practice.

The Falcons will be without tight end Kyle Pitts, after he missed practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Jr. Return News

Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly be returning to the National Football League in mid-November. The star wide receiver, who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, has been meeting with some interested teams, including the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Logan Ryan
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Bucs Released Veteran Player Following Sunday's Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back on track with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but that win will be the last game for one veteran player. On Monday, the Buccaneers released veteran linebacker Kenny Young from their active roster. Young played 16 snaps on special teams and assisted on one tackle in the 21-15 win over the Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says

TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#American Football#Buccaneers Communications#The Atlanta Falcons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
People

Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen

Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
TAMPA, FL
The Guardian

Police deny claim that boy tackled by security at NFL game was only 10

A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s NFL game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told the Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy