Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
Seeking applications for funding to upgrade shelters
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An application period for funding to help upgrade shelters has opened. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says applications will be accepted for the Fiscal Year 2022 Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Grant Fund. According to a release, this funding source was approved based on a...
Virginia's State Fraud, Waste & Abuse Hotline turns 30! More than 22,000 calls received
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — October 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Office of the State Inspector General’s State Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline. “For three decades, the Hotline has given callers the opportunity to report anonymously on situations where fraud, waste or abuse might have occurred in state agencies and institutions, so it can be eliminated,” said OSIG Hotline Manager Richard Scholl.
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
Forum aims to 'empower' Virginia parents
The “Parents Matter Forum” in Richmond Sunday aimed to educate and empower parents about their rights when it comes to the Virginia Department of Education's policies.
Report calls for lowering costs in Virginia prisons for communication, commissary
The cost of talking on the phone and buying basic goods behind bars could be cut if Virginia lawmakers follow advice laid out in a new report.
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
Connecticut water systems to receive improvements thanks to infrastructure law
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded Connecticut more than $53 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for water infrastructure improvements. The state plans to use the funding for lead line replacement projects in New London and Waterbury, as well as PFAS treatment...
Why Virginia gas prices have jumped 20-cents in a week
The average gas price in Virginia is $3.53 per gallon, up four cents overnight and 22 cents in a week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Meadowview woman trafficked drugs from California to parts of Southwest Virginia, DOJ says
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A former California woman who recently moved to Southwest Virginia was sentenced Tuesday in Abingdon to 87 months in prison on drug distribution charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing...
Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
Ohio business community says crime is significant concern
(The Center Square) – Business owners across Ohio believe crime, especially violent crime, is rising and most want to see more police on patrol, according to a recent survey by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The chamber surveyed Ohioans and business owners across the state to get views on...
October is the most dangerous month for drivers in Virginia
WRIC, Richmond, Virginia's local television station, reported on Monday, October 10, 2022, that October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. That information was provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Appalachian Power proposes $20-a-month electricity bill hike
Appalachian Power, a public utility company serving much of southwestern Virginia, is requesting approval for a rate hike to make up for the increased cost of fossil fuels earlier this year.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Travel lanes reopen following tractor-trailer fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The travel lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire near mile marker 14 in Washington County, Virginia, Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. According to an update posted at 1:05 p.m., the right shoulder remains closed. --- A...
Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws
NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
