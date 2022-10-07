ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia

The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
WSET

The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Seeking applications for funding to upgrade shelters

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An application period for funding to help upgrade shelters has opened. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says applications will be accepted for the Fiscal Year 2022 Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Grant Fund. According to a release, this funding source was approved based on a...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia's State Fraud, Waste & Abuse Hotline turns 30! More than 22,000 calls received

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — October 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Office of the State Inspector General’s State Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline. “For three decades, the Hotline has given callers the opportunity to report anonymously on situations where fraud, waste or abuse might have occurred in state agencies and institutions, so it can be eliminated,” said OSIG Hotline Manager Richard Scholl.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Patrick County, VA
Patrick County, VA
Business
Patrick County, VA
Government
City
Saltville, VA
County
Smyth County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Smyth County, VA
Government
Smyth County, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
Bedford, VA
Government
City
Bedford, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar

In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownfields#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Pioneer Hospital#Natural
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut water systems to receive improvements thanks to infrastructure law

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded Connecticut more than $53 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for water infrastructure improvements. The state plans to use the funding for lead line replacement projects in New London and Waterbury, as well as PFAS treatment...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wallstreetwindow.com

Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson

Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
thecentersquare.com

Ohio business community says crime is significant concern

(The Center Square) – Business owners across Ohio believe crime, especially violent crime, is rising and most want to see more police on patrol, according to a recent survey by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The chamber surveyed Ohioans and business owners across the state to get views on...
OHIO STATE
senadoelapr.org

Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws

NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy