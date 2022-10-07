Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Teenage Girl Found Fatally Shot In An Apartment Lobby In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.Multi Media Solutions TodayPaterson, NJ
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
MLB
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown
The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
MLB
Padres-Mets Game 3 FAQ (LIVE on ESPN)
NEW YORK – As outfielder Brandon Nimmo put it, Major League Baseball’s new best-of-three Wild Card format is no longer relevant to the Mets and Padres. San Diego won Game 1 of this National League Wild Card Series. New York won Game 2. That means both teams will line up for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday night, with a trip to Los Angeles and the NL Division Series on the line.
MLB
Sleeper prospects in AFL who could hit it big
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I've just returned from spending 10 days at the Arizona Fall League, which along with the College World Series is one of my two favorite events on the baseball calendar. As usual, the developmental circuit is packed with talent, including 16 of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects.
MLB
Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts
There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
MLB
Dodgers set NLDS roster; Kimbrel, Alberto left off
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers formally announced their National League Division Series roster on Tuesday morning with a couple of surprises, none bigger than Craig Kimbrel being left off the roster. Kimbrel, who was acquired to be the team’s closer before the end of Spring Training, was never able to...
MLB
Podcast: First week of the Fall League
Jim Callis and Jason Ratliff just returned from the Arizona Fall League, while Jonathan Mayo had just arrived, so the latest Pipeline Podcast centers on all the happenings during the developmental circuit's first week. They discuss the first two starts by Rangers No. 8 prospect Kumar Rocker and delve into...
MLB
3 reasons these Braves are better than 2021 champs
ATLANTA -- Nobody knew how good the Braves really were before they won last year’s World Series. But there are a lot of folks who believe Atlanta is entering this year’s postseason with an even stronger team. “We’re even more hungry to win another one, and we have...
MLB
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
MLB
deGrom, Mets start uncertain offseason: 'Future is a mystery'
NEW YORK -- Shortly after the Mets were eliminated from the NL Wild Card Series on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the Padres in Game 3, multiple teammates approached Jacob deGrom’s locker with baseballs and other gear for him to sign. Around the room, other players packed boxes and prepared to go their separate ways -- to Florida, to California, to Puerto Rico, to the Dominican Republic and beyond.
MLB
Blakely, healthy, among Angels prospects in the AFL
Werner Blakely’s first season of affiliate ball in the Angels’ system was interrupted twice by injury and saw the 20-year-old shift over to third base, a relatively new position. Despite the stumbling blocks, Blakely, who played just 55 games for Single-A Inland Empire, earned a call to join...
MLB
Framber's improved frame of mind is all thanks to this coach
HOUSTON -- Maybe you’ve seen Astros pitcher Framber Valdez sitting in the dugout this season with his eyes closed as if he were transporting himself to another world. Perhaps you’ve noticed him smiling as he walks around the mound getting ready to face another overmatched hitter. • ALDS...
MLB
Civale on Guardians' ALDS roster; Sandlin shut down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians knew they’d need to get starter Aaron Civale on their roster for the AL Division Series against the Yankees, but when righty reliever Nick Sandlin’s MRI revealed a season-ending upper teres major strain, the club had to make another move. Guardians manager Terry...
MLB
Yanks' Domínguez a threat in box, on bases for Mesa
MESA, Ariz. – Jasson Domínguez was determined to steal the bag. The staredown with Yankees Minor League coach Jose Javier, the Mesa Solar Sox staffer who was acting as the pitcher, was underway and the teen’s ever-present smile had disappeared. It didn’t matter that the showdown was...
MLB
After breakout season, Gentry headlines Royals' AFL contingent
In the fall of 2020, the Royals approached Tyler Gentry with a plan. The organization had just selected the outfielder in the third round out of Alabama but had yet to work with him in person due to the pandemic-canceled Minor League season, so they used their instructional league for just that purpose -- to instruct.
MLB
Here's how the Division Series underdogs rank
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings. These four teams had to put in some extra work to make it this far. That puts them all in a tough spot to start the Division Series, but they also have momentum. Here’s how the four Division Series underdogs rank, along with their DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win their respective series.
MLB
Here's why Guardians have an edge over the Yanks
Entering their American League Division Series date with the Yankees, the Guardians are undeniably underdogs. Cleveland has the youngest team in MLB, with the fourth-lowest payroll in MLB. The Guards got to October by winning a division in which no other clubs finished above .500. Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, all by himself? Well, the Guardians -- all of them combined! -- hit just 127, barely more than twice as many.
MLB
Here's what went right -- and what didn't -- for Rockies in 2022
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The high point of the Rockies’ season may have been in March, shortly after the lockout, when they signed Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. But the investment would not pay off in 2022.
MLB
How will Guardians pitch to Aaron Judge?
NEW YORK -- The two swings look like they could’ve come at any chapter during Aaron Judge’s record-setting season. Turns out, his two-homer game against the Guardians was the opening statement. Twice, Judge worked ahead in the count vs. Cleveland pitching, then he sent two fastballs on the...
MLB
'He's our guy': Braves confident with Fried on mound in Game 1
ATLANTA -- As Max Fried prepares to take the Braves into another postseason, his teammates are still impressed with the incredible willpower he showed after his right ankle was nearly fractured during Game 6 of last year’s World Series. "Sometimes it takes will," third-base coach Ron Washington said. "Sometimes...
