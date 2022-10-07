Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo

Read full article on original website
How Loretta Lynn, country music and a rural Republican tide changed U.S. politics
Millions mourned the passing of country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, with obituaries and tributes recalling her songs, her voice, her authenticity and her charm. There was relatively little mention of her politics. Some stories were written recalling the feminist impact of...
Republicans split on allegations against Herschel Walker
LISTEN: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slams U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker after continued controversy. —— Georgia Republicans have feverishly eyed the opportunity to win back a U.S. Senate seat in 2022 after voters sent two Democrats to represent them in the chamber last election. All hope pointed to Herschel...
Filipino police kill 3 inmates in jail rampage after ex-senator was held hostage
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9 members of a Black church
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between...
Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for knocking U.S. airport websites offline
A pro-Russian hacker group is taking credit for temporarily taking down several U.S. airport websites on Monday, though there appeared to be no impact on flight operations. The attacks claimed by Killnet impacted the websites for Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, among others. The group...
Pigs can't fly, but they can produce tough legal questions at the Supreme Court
Pigs, morality, and the U.S. Constitution were all in play at the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. The case was about more than pigs, of course. It involves how much regulation a state may constitutionally enact when those laws have a significant effect on what happens in other states. Tuesday's case pitted most of the pork producers in the U.S. against a California law enacted by referendum by lopsided margins. The law bans the sale of pork in California when it is produced "inhumanely"--specifically, when the pork comes from pregnant or nursing sows confined in cages so small that the pigs cannot turn around.
Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being "pro-crime." "They want crime because they...
Biden's pot pardon will help reverse War on Drugs harm to Black people, advocates say
President Biden announced this month an executive order to pardon federal, simple marijuana possession charges for thousands of Americans – an important first step, advocates say, to reversing decades of uneven drug enforcement policy that has historically burdened Black communities. "Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended...
Election officials worry about potential poll worker interference this November
America relies on hundreds of thousands of temporary workers to staff the polls during elections. But with misinformation running rampant in certain corners, officials worry some poll workers may try to interfere with the voting process this fall. "There is mounting concern that temporary election workers recruited and trained by...
Biden is rethinking the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC cuts
President Biden wants to take a closer look at the longstanding U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after after OPEC+ decided to cut oil production last week, a decision the White House said was not warranted and mainly serves to help Russia. "I am in the process, when the House and...
How Harris is listening — and speaking — about abortion rights before the midterms
Ever since the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade first leaked in May — a decision that led to bans and severe restrictions on abortion in 15 states — Vice President Harris has had a lengthy series of conversations. Harris has held more than 20 events focused...
Political Rewind: Fani Willis seeks testimony from Meadows' aide; GOP senators campaign for Walker
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor in chief, The Current. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson with cooperate with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to testify in the special grand jury...
Political Rewind: Walker urged ex to get 2nd abortion; Race for governor is overshadowed
Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Biden calls for resignation of L.A. city council members over racist remarks
"Unacceptable" and "appalling" is how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the crude and disparaging racist remarks that surfaced this week in a recording of three city council members in Los Angeles. President Biden believes all three council members should give up their seats, Jean-Pierre said. The recording was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.
A town employee quietly lowered the fluoride in water for years
RICHMOND, Vt. — Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government — and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
Want to know what message midterm candidates think will win? Follow the money
With the midterm elections a month away, ad spending tells the story of what messages the candidates and their backers think will win with voters. For Democrats, there's been a significant increase in spending on ads related to abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And in many races, Republicans have amped up their ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime.
Key Senate races tighten with a flood of GOP ad spending
With exactly four weeks left for ballots to be cast in the 2022 midterm elections, the landscape for control of the Senate is shifting again. The field has moved slightly back in Republicans' direction, in part, because of a natural tightening closer to November as the races come into focus for more people, but also because of a deluge of television advertising in key races supporting GOP candidates.
Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK — (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences, to be served concurrently, added to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term. Suu...
Is 'rainbow fentanyl' a threat to your kids this Halloween? Experts say no
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been raising a terrifying alarm in recent weeks. According to the DEA, bright-colored fentanyl pills designed to hook children have been spotted in nearly two dozen states. The DEA says they identified a deliberate new marketing scheme by Mexican cartels and street dealers who...
Cynthia Tucker: We're clinging to climate myths, waiting for catastrophe
The dead left in Hurricane Ian’s wake number more than 100 in official tallies. So are the dollars it has cost will add up in the coming months. The furious storm is on track to be one of the deadliest in Florida’s recorded history — and one of the most expensive, too. Scientists and weather forecasters have emphasized that climate change made a significant contribution to Ian’s awful power. In the last five years, the coastline of the United States has been lashed by an...
