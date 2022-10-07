ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo

By Jaclyn Diaz
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Filipino police kill 3 inmates in jail rampage after ex-senator was held hostage

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for knocking U.S. airport websites offline

A pro-Russian hacker group is taking credit for temporarily taking down several U.S. airport websites on Monday, though there appeared to be no impact on flight operations. The attacks claimed by Killnet impacted the websites for Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, among others. The group...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Pigs can't fly, but they can produce tough legal questions at the Supreme Court

Pigs, morality, and the U.S. Constitution were all in play at the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. The case was about more than pigs, of course. It involves how much regulation a state may constitutionally enact when those laws have a significant effect on what happens in other states. Tuesday's case pitted most of the pork producers in the U.S. against a California law enacted by referendum by lopsided margins. The law bans the sale of pork in California when it is produced "inhumanely"--specifically, when the pork comes from pregnant or nursing sows confined in cages so small that the pigs cannot turn around.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being "pro-crime." "They want crime because they...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden's pot pardon will help reverse War on Drugs harm to Black people, advocates say

President Biden announced this month an executive order to pardon federal, simple marijuana possession charges for thousands of Americans – an important first step, advocates say, to reversing decades of uneven drug enforcement policy that has historically burdened Black communities. "Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Fani Willis seeks testimony from Meadows' aide; GOP senators campaign for Walker

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor in chief, The Current. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson with cooperate with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to testify in the special grand jury...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker urged ex to get 2nd abortion; Race for governor is overshadowed

Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden calls for resignation of L.A. city council members over racist remarks

"Unacceptable" and "appalling" is how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the crude and disparaging racist remarks that surfaced this week in a recording of three city council members in Los Angeles. President Biden believes all three council members should give up their seats, Jean-Pierre said. The recording was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Want to know what message midterm candidates think will win? Follow the money

With the midterm elections a month away, ad spending tells the story of what messages the candidates and their backers think will win with voters. For Democrats, there's been a significant increase in spending on ads related to abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And in many races, Republicans have amped up their ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Key Senate races tighten with a flood of GOP ad spending

With exactly four weeks left for ballots to be cast in the 2022 midterm elections, the landscape for control of the Senate is shifting again. The field has moved slightly back in Republicans' direction, in part, because of a natural tightening closer to November as the races come into focus for more people, but also because of a deluge of television advertising in key races supporting GOP candidates.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years

BANGKOK — (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences, to be served concurrently, added to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term. Suu...
The Daily Reflector

Cynthia Tucker: We're clinging to climate myths, waiting for catastrophe

The dead left in Hurricane Ian’s wake number more than 100 in official tallies. So are the dollars it has cost will add up in the coming months. The furious storm is on track to be one of the deadliest in Florida’s recorded history — and one of the most expensive, too. Scientists and weather forecasters have emphasized that climate change made a significant contribution to Ian’s awful power. In the last five years, the coastline of the United States has been lashed by an...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

