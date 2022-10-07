Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo

Pigs, morality, and the U.S. Constitution were all in play at the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. The case was about more than pigs, of course. It involves how much regulation a state may constitutionally enact when those laws have a significant effect on what happens in other states. Tuesday's case pitted most of the pork producers in the U.S. against a California law enacted by referendum by lopsided margins. The law bans the sale of pork in California when it is produced "inhumanely"--specifically, when the pork comes from pregnant or nursing sows confined in cages so small that the pigs cannot turn around.

