NBA
Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Larry Nance Jr.
Larry Nance Jr. has scored 3,000-plus points and grabbed over 2,000 rebounds in his seven previous NBA seasons, but the counting stat from his NBA career that’s perhaps the most astounding is a single-digit number. Despite only playing for four different franchises (Lakers, Cleveland, Portland, New Orleans), Nance has somehow already played for eight different head coaches. The 29-year-old is looking forward to ending that chaotic run of uncertainty while playing for Willie Green.
NBA
Trail Blazers Head South To Take On Kings In Fourth Preseason Game
The Trail Blazers and Kings will meet four times in the regular season, with the first matchup occuring on opening night in Sacramento on October 19. The Kings will visit Portland later this season for consecutive games on March 29 and 31. - Sacramento won the season series against Portland in 2021-22, 2-1.
NBA
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
NBA
Pacers Sign Trevelin Queen to Two-Way Contract
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers announced on Tuesday the team signed guard Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract. Queen will wear number 8 for the Pacers.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Exercise Contract Options on Okongwu and Johnson
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the fourth-year (2023-24) contract option on Onyeka Okongwu along with the third-year (2023-24) option on Jalen Johnson, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed. Entering his third season with the Hawks, Okongwu averaged 8.2 points,...
NBA
Utah Jazz Sign Jeenathan Williams
The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Jeenathan Williams. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the team has waived guard Darryl Morsell. Williams (6-5, 205, Buffalo) was a four-year collegiate player at Buffalo, appearing in 122 career games (84 starts), owning averages of 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.5 minutes per contest. As a senior in 2021-22, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29 games (all starts), earning 2021-22 All-MAC First Team honors.
NBA
SPURS WAIVE TOMMY KUHSE
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived guard Tommy Kuhse. Kuhse appeared in two preseason games, averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 assists in 9.0 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 19 players (roster attached). - spurs.com –
NBA
HEAT CONVERT CAIN TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT AND SIGN MULDER
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract and signed guard Mychal Mulder. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Darius Days. Cain, who was signed by the HEAT on July 15, has appeared in...
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (10/9/22)
NEW ORLEANS (2-0 in preseason) at SAN ANTONIO (0-2 in preseason) 6 p.m. Central, Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM. New Orleans hoped to see its projected starting five together in preseason of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, but Ingram (toe) has not played in a game yet, while McCollum (ankle) will miss his second straight contest at the AT&T Center. Jones and Ingram are both listed as questionable for Sunday. The Pelicans’ second unit (and third string, for that matter) have produced some excellent stretches in wins over Chicago and Detroit. On the San Antonio side, longtime head coach Gregg Popovich has made no bones about the fact that the Spurs are in development mode, joking recently that no one in Las Vegas should put the house on a championship from his youthful squad. Recent draftees Devin Vassell and Tre Jones (both from 2020) and Josh Primo (2021) figure to be prominent in the franchise’s efforts to rebuild, as will a trio of rookies drafted No. 10, 20 and 25 overall in June. The squad’s most proven NBA player, forward Keldon Johnson, has been sidelined by injury.
NBA
Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Bryce Hamilton. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard LJ Figueroa. Figueroa was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 8.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers
The Wine & Gold tipped-off their preseason schedule last Wednesday in Philadelphia before hosting the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday morning. Tonight, the home fans get their first look at this season's Cleveland Cavaliers. Last week at Wells Fargo Center, the Cavs fell by one, 113-112, but the...
NBA
Pelicans sign Kelan Martin and Javonte Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Kelan Martin and guard Javonte Smart. In a related move, the Pelicans have waived two-way forward John Butler and guard John Petty Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Martin, 6-5, 230, has appeared...
NBA
5 Key Statistical Categories To Keep An Eye On For Orlando Magic in 2022-23
Defensive rating is simply the number of points allowed by a team per 100 possessions. Last season, the Magic ranked 19th in this category, although they were seventh after the All-Star break. Many expect the Magic to be amongst the better defensive teams in the league in 2022-23 because of their size, length, versatility, and adaptability.
NBA
13 key NBA milestones to watch for in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is set to begin and there are plenty of historic stats milestones to keep track of during the action. From LeBron James nearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring mark to Chris Paul climbing to No. 2 in all-time assists, here are 13 major individual milestones you should follow this season — as well as some key team-stats records that could be set.
NBA
Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green has been fined but won’t be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday’s preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice Thursday, then play for the defending NBA champions against Denver on Friday night and again in the season opener Tuesday against the Lakers. Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and players have met to decide how to best proceed — including Green and Poole talking to each other.
NBA
Trail Blazers Finish Preseason With A Date With The Defending Champs
• Portland will take on Golden State four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in San Francisco on Dec. 30. The Warriors make their first trip to Moda Center this season on Feb. 8. • LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the season series to the...
NBA
Denver Nuggets Sign Chasson Randle
DENVER, October 10, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Chasson Randle to an Exhibit 10 contract and have requested waivers on guard Adonis Arms, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today. Randle, 6-3, 185, has appeared in 119 games (seven starts) over four seasons with Philadelphia, New York,...
NBA
Sam Smith: Who is taking the Bulls' final shot this season?
“We know each other, we’ve known each other,” Zach LaVine was saying about running mate DeMar DeRozan early in this season’s training camp. “We have a great relationship and continue to learn how to play off each other. We saw how teams defended us and adjusted throughout (last) season with different double teams, me in pick-and-rolls, him in the post. So just try and use that to our advantage and be able to help each other get better. Better shots, easier looks, and help this team win. That’s what it’s all about. Having another year underneath our belts, playing with each other, I think it’s only going to get better, especially when we’re both healthy.’’
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks (Preseason)
Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. For the second time this preseason, the Pacers and Knicks will square off, this time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana will be hoping for a different result this time around, after the Knicks rolled to a 131-114 win on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. New York's physical style posed problems for the Blue & Gold, scoring 32 points off 19 Indiana turnovers.
NBA
LaMelo Ball diagnosed with ankle sprain, status uncertain for season opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after an MRI on All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle and revealed no significant long-term injury. The Hornets said Ball’s return to full basketball activities will be “determined...
