lyndentribune.com
Photo Gallery: Lynden runs through Archbishop Murphy, 49-24
Lynden pummels Archbishop Murphy 49-24 on Friday, Oct. 7. It was Lynden's homecoming game and they gave the crowd a worthy show. Archbishop never stood a chance against the far more powerful Lynden offensive attack. Lynden moves to 6-0 and 4-0 in the conference. They are still in a tie...
Western Front
Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location
After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynden. The Nooksack Valley High School football team will have a game with Lynden Christian High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Archbishop Murphy High School football team will have a game with Lynden High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
everettpost.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPLETE GAME: Cascade vs. Everett 10/7/22
The “Battle of Broadway” 2022 Edition. It’s the Everett Seagulls vs. the Cascade Bruins; Friday, October 7, 2022. Live from Everett Memorial Stadium with Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. Our KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Cascade senior runningback Julian Thomas who rushed 15 times for 260 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading Cascade to a 55-14 victory over Everett. Cascade retook the “Battle of Broadway” trophy after Everett won the game last year.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 5, 2022
LYNDEN — With rising costs of food, fuel and more putting a strain on an increasing number of families, Whatcom County residents are invited to help them enjoy the upcoming holidays.
Backlash against bike lanes brewing in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Ken Mann isn't the type of guy you'd expect to be building a backlash against bike lanes. "I'm having an identity crisis," he said. "I'm a cyclist. I've advocated for bike lanes in the past, but only the ones that make sense." Mann lives along Eldridge...
lyndentribune.com
Accident claims motorcyclist’s life on I-5 in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening on Interstate 5 just south of Lakeway Drive, the victim of a hit-and-run accident. According to a report from Washington State Patrol, the man, identified as Joel Hansen, 45, of Ferndale, was traveling northbound on I-5 when he and an unidentified vehicle collided at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County
LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
Motorcyclist ejected, run over in I-5 Bellingham crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday night and troopers are still searching for one of the drivers involved in the crash. The crash happened just south of Lakeway Drive, near the York district, shortly after 9 p.m. The motorcyclist was ejected from...
Time to say goodbye for the season to Bellingham’s waterfront The Portal Container Village
Businesses there include Kulshan Brewing’s Trackside beer garden, Sun-E-Land Bikes, Rain or Shine Riviera Club and The Selkie Scoop.
cascadiadaily.com
Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham
A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly
A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
Here’s why 500 gathered Saturday at Bellingham City Hall
“This is not about caring for women and girls. This is about controlling them,” said Bellingham City Council Member Kristina Michele Martens, quoting the poet Amanda Gorman.
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
q13fox.com
Above-average October warmth and wildfire smoke
We are tracking another weekend of above-average temperatures! Unfortunately, we are also forecasting more smoke. Highs today will come close to records at Sea-Tac and Olympia. Bellingham will likely soar past an old record, warming to about 74 degrees today. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until late...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Car vs pedestrian collision on I-5 in Bellingham leaves 1 dead
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — As of 8:45am, southbound I-5 traffic was backed up 3 miles to the Main Street interchange in Ferndale while the right lane of southbound I-5 had just been reopened after Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated a fatal car versus pedestrian collision between the Slater Road and W Bakerview Road interchanges.
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
Highway 2 closed again as crews remove tree damaged by Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has closed Sunday morning while crews remove a tree that has fallen across the roadway after it was damaged by the Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The closure went into effect shortly before 8 a.m.
