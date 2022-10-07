ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lyndentribune.com

Photo Gallery: Lynden runs through Archbishop Murphy, 49-24

Lynden pummels Archbishop Murphy 49-24 on Friday, Oct. 7. It was Lynden's homecoming game and they gave the crowd a worthy show. Archbishop never stood a chance against the far more powerful Lynden offensive attack. Lynden moves to 6-0 and 4-0 in the conference. They are still in a tie...
LYNDEN, WA
Western Front

Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location

After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
Local
Washington Football
Local
Washington Education
Ferndale, WA
Sports
Bellingham, WA
Education
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Ferndale, WA
Education
Ferndale, WA
Football
Bellingham, WA
Football
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Sports
everettpost.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPLETE GAME: Cascade vs. Everett 10/7/22

The “Battle of Broadway” 2022 Edition. It’s the Everett Seagulls vs. the Cascade Bruins; Friday, October 7, 2022. Live from Everett Memorial Stadium with Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. Our KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Cascade senior runningback Julian Thomas who rushed 15 times for 260 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading Cascade to a 55-14 victory over Everett. Cascade retook the “Battle of Broadway” trophy after Everett won the game last year.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Backlash against bike lanes brewing in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Ken Mann isn't the type of guy you'd expect to be building a backlash against bike lanes. "I'm having an identity crisis," he said. "I'm a cyclist. I've advocated for bike lanes in the past, but only the ones that make sense." Mann lives along Eldridge...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

Accident claims motorcyclist’s life on I-5 in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening on Interstate 5 just south of Lakeway Drive, the victim of a hit-and-run accident. According to a report from Washington State Patrol, the man, identified as Joel Hansen, 45, of Ferndale, was traveling northbound on I-5 when he and an unidentified vehicle collided at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 6.
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gallery#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bellingham High School
Big Country News

Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham

A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
97 Rock

Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly

A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
q13fox.com

Above-average October warmth and wildfire smoke

We are tracking another weekend of above-average temperatures! Unfortunately, we are also forecasting more smoke. Highs today will come close to records at Sea-Tac and Olympia. Bellingham will likely soar past an old record, warming to about 74 degrees today. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until late...
OLYMPIA, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Car vs pedestrian collision on I-5 in Bellingham leaves 1 dead

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — As of 8:45am, southbound I-5 traffic was backed up 3 miles to the Main Street interchange in Ferndale while the right lane of southbound I-5 had just been reopened after Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated a fatal car versus pedestrian collision between the Slater Road and W Bakerview Road interchanges.
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy