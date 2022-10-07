OMAHA, Neb. — Kevin Martin has joined HDR as the transportation digital delivery services advisor. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Martin will provide strategic support and technical expertise for digital delivery advisory projects for highway and roadway clients, including the Federal Highway Administration, the American Association of State and Highway Officials, state departments of transportation and local public agencies. He will be joining HDR’s industry-leading group of digital delivery transportation experts, who are assisting clients across North America in developing digital delivery standards and planning for agencywide implementation of digital delivery. As the adoption of 3D model-based deliverables increases, he will also work with HDR’s construction engineering and construction management experts to improve interdisciplinary coordination, manage project risks and optimize constructability.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO