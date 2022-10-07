Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A LandslideThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Trial Begins TodayAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
csengineermag.com
PAC Machinery Rebranding Bags and Materials Business Positions Company for the Future
PAC Machinery (PAC), announced today, the rebranding of its Rollbag® Bags and Materials business, previously known as Converting Technology Inc. (CTI), now PAC Machinery Bags and Materials. The rebranding is announced to coincide with PAC’s new website launch that unifies all of PAC’s industry leading packaging equipment divisions and brands. Another goal of the rebranding plan includes improved awareness for PAC Machinery Bags and Materials for automatic bagging machines, including PAC’s Rollbag brand of bagging machines.
csengineermag.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Wins 2022 Pro Tool Innovation Awards for Quik Drive® PROHSD Wood-to-Steel Solution and Strong-Drive® TF Wood-to-Steel Screws
Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, has received two Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) — the first in the Attachments Drills/Drivers category for its Quik Drive PROHSD75 Wood-to-Steel solution and the second in the Metal Screws category for its Strong-Drive TF Wood-to-Steel screws. The awards are judged by a diverse panel of professional tradespeople as well as media sponsor judges (all of whom make up a team with decades of experience handling, operating and/or testing hundreds of tools, accessories and fasteners each year).
csengineermag.com
Marmon Industrial Water Launches Containerized WT Solutions Line and Operating Services
Reduce long-term cost and alleviate the risk of producing demineralized water. With more than 180 years of combined water purification industry experience, Marmon Industrial Water is unveiling its Containerized WT Solutions line. These compact water treatment containers contain a combination of ultrafiltration (UF), reverse osmosis (RO) and electrodeionization (EDI) technologies to produce ultrapure demineralized water for industrial processes. Designed and assembled using a 20- or 40-foot shipping container as both the skid structure and building, the sleek product line offers a host of benefits over traditional in-plant building, including simplified deployability resulting in a rapid installation to production timeline.
csengineermag.com
Jaclyn Herrera’s CMO Role Expands to Include SVP Product Sales Responsibilities
Proven Sales Team Leadership to Strengthen Vortex’s Go-to-Market Strategy. The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, announced today the promotion of Jaclyn (Jackie) Herrera, Chief Marketing Officer, to the new and expanded role of Chief Marketing Officer & SVP of Product Sales. In this augmented role, Jackie will lead the company’s customer experience and territory sales managers as well as the marketing team in a more unified approach to communicating and promoting Vortex’s broad products and solutions portfolio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
csengineermag.com
Kevin Martin Joins HDR as Transportation Digital Delivery Services Advisor
OMAHA, Neb. — Kevin Martin has joined HDR as the transportation digital delivery services advisor. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Martin will provide strategic support and technical expertise for digital delivery advisory projects for highway and roadway clients, including the Federal Highway Administration, the American Association of State and Highway Officials, state departments of transportation and local public agencies. He will be joining HDR’s industry-leading group of digital delivery transportation experts, who are assisting clients across North America in developing digital delivery standards and planning for agencywide implementation of digital delivery. As the adoption of 3D model-based deliverables increases, he will also work with HDR’s construction engineering and construction management experts to improve interdisciplinary coordination, manage project risks and optimize constructability.
csengineermag.com
Weller’s Powerful New Soldering Station available at TestEquity
New WXsmart series is connecting the future of soldering with traceability and process control. TestEquity, the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that Weller’s all new WXsmart family of soldering stations is now available to its customers. “Anyone in electronics...
Comments / 0