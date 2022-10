BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (8-3-3, 3-2-1 SEC) was defeated by No. 4 Alabama (13-1-1, 6-0-0 SEC) by a score of 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The Crimson Tide struck first in the 21st minute when Kate Henderson fired a shot past Swift. Gianna Paul found the back of the net eleven minutes later to take a 2-0 advantage going to the half. Alabama’s second half goals were scored by Felecia Knox (53′) Reyna Reyes (68′), and Riley Mattingly-Parker (69′).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO