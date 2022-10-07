SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the face with a screwdriver and hit his wife with a metal pipe as she left an East Side H-E-B. Amanda Diann Cristan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO