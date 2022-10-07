ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Schertz police investigating after man, woman found dead in home

SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Friday morning. Police said a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found dead at 7:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Golden Oak, not far from Green Valley Road and Roy Richard Drive.
SCHERTZ, TX
kgns.tv

Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of a gang member along with several undocumented immigrants in a car. The Encinal Police Department says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the driver refused and gave chase on the northbound lane of I-35.
LAREDO, TX

