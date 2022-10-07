ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Guards Say They Caught A Guy With Snakes In His Pants & He Wasn't Happy To See Them

A New York man has been charged with trying to smuggle three Burmese pythons into the country from Canada by stuffing them in his pants.

Seriously.

The suspect is accused of smuggling the snakes inside his pants while riding a bus across the U.S.-Canada border at the Champlain border crossing, south of Montreal.

It's unclear exactly when police noticed the guy's enormous trouser snakes, but we can certainly imagine how awkward the questions might have been at the time.

"Is that three pythons in your pants, or are you just happy to see us?"

Authorities didn't say how large the snakes were, but a fully-grown Burmese python can reach lengths of 15-20 feet (5-6 metres), and they typically weigh about 200 pounds (91 kg).

It's unlikely that the suspect had 600 pounds worth of snake around his legs, although it's entirely possible that he was transporting younger pythons. Hatchlings are typically about two feet (60 cm) long.

Burmese pythons are not venomous, but they can pack a nasty bite and have been known to prey on dogs and cats, according to the Florida Museum. They typically suffocate their prey.

New York native Calvin Bautista, 36, was arraigned on a smuggling charge on Tuesday.

The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

The charge has not been tested in court.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Customs and Border Protection are investigating the case.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Madonna
3d ago

Send him back with the Anacondas, where ever they came from!! We have enough of what shouldn't be over here, if you get my drift!!!

Reply
3
