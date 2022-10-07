A Colorado Woman Helps You 'Text Your Boyfriend' About Football & TikTok Finds It Useful

One point of disconnect for many couples could be discussing topics like sports. However, a Colorado woman is making it easier to communicate for those with romantic partners who are obsessed with the National Football League (NFL) and Fantasy Football.

TikTok user Sunny Hampton (@sunnyhampton1) is a self-proclaimed sports fan living in Denver, CO. The woman has been posting weekly videos full of football jargon that people can use when texting their significant other to appear like they understand the subject.

Text your bf this #football

Her popular clips suggest things like "I’m taking the bills -3.5, the broncos money line, and for the Chiefs/Bucks game I’m taking the over at 46," which many users wrote are unsure how to type it out.

Additionally, viewers are also typing Sunny's suggestions out in the comments so you can simply copy, paste, and send them.

The wording might be confusing to most, but the comments section is full of significant others who tried her tips out anyway, and they're getting all types of reactions.

Some of the commentators say their partners know they're lying from the get-go.

On the other hand, there are some NFL fans who receive the texts and believe their lover actually knows what they're talking about, so they continue the conversation.

"I think he just fell in love with me but now I feel guilty for not knowing what it means 😳" one TikToker wrote on a post.

Whatever the case might be, the series has the clueless partners of sports fanatics wanting help every week of the season.