Liverpool lost to Arsenal today in a cracking game of football, this is a different Arsenal side than other years, they have a bit of steel about them. During the game today Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a clash with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and footage has been leaked online now of someone that was at the game and whatever the Liverpool skipper said it doesn’t look great and is going to be investigated by the FA.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO