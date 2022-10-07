Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
A video has hit the net that appears to show what Jordan Henderson said to Gabriel, this doesn’t look great..
Liverpool lost to Arsenal today in a cracking game of football, this is a different Arsenal side than other years, they have a bit of steel about them. During the game today Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a clash with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and footage has been leaked online now of someone that was at the game and whatever the Liverpool skipper said it doesn’t look great and is going to be investigated by the FA.
