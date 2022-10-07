ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds

A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
PETS
rsvplive.ie

New study reveals what your dog's breed says about you

If you have a badly behaving pup, it might be time to look at yourself rather than scolding it. A study has shown that dogs behave like their owners, so if you have a naughty dog, it could say something about you!. For the research, more than 1,500 current and...
PETS
dailypaws.com

How Often Do Dogs Need to Pee? A Vet Explains

When the whimpering, pacing, and door monitoring starts, your pupper is sending clear signals that she's got to go. But how often do dogs need to pee, anyway?. Every dog (and their bladder capacity) is different, but a good rule is to let your dog out to urinate at least every six hours, says Brian Evans, DVM, medical director at Dutch. Though this is the minimum, it's best to let pups relieve themselves more frequently.
PETS
nypressnews.com

Different dog breeds attract owners with certain personality traits, study finds

It is often said of dogs that they look like their doting owners – but the resemblance is not just limited to appearance, as the pets act like them too. There are links between some of the UK’s most popular breeds and the dominant personality traits shown by their owners, according to a study from The Kennel Club.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

These six-days-old puppies had to leave their mama dog to survive

Brea and Maisie, the Japanese Akita X Rottweiler puppies, were only six days old when they arrived at the Scottish SPCA Edinburgh and Lothians centre. In need of 24/7 care, they were vulnerable due to the recent separation from their mama dog. Nursed by the dedicated staff, they since got successfully rehomed and made their new owners incredibly happy.
PETS
PetsRadar

Best dog crates 2022: Provide a mini-home for your pooch

The best dog crates don't sound like they'd be an essential purchase but soon after you bring a puppy home, you will discover how important they can be. Not only are they useful for providing a safe space for your canine pal, they are also a fundamental part of dog training, as you'll particularly find when learning how to crate train a dog.
PETS
DogTime

How Dogs See, According to a Veterinary Ophthalmologist

With their uncanny ability to sniff out treats in a cupboard or hear a whistle from over a mile away, most pet parents are keenly aware of their dogs’ fantastic senses of smell and hearing. But when it comes to vision, people have the upper hand – at least sometimes. Jaycie Reisberg, DVM, DACVO, a veterinary ophthalmologist at MedVet Salt Lake City, talked to Yahoo! about how dogs see.
PETS
Forbes Advisor

Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog

“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
PETS
petpress.net

3 Reasons Why Do Dogs Wake Up So Easily And Tips About it

Dogs are some of the most amazing animals on the planet. They are loyal, friendly, and always happy to see us. But one of the things that we often don’t understand about dogs is why they wake up so easily. Why do they seem to be able to get...
PETS
topdogtips.com

Hemangiopericytoma In Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

We all want our dogs to be as healthy as possible, but sometimes diseases and illnesses appear without warning. One of the most common cancers affecting our furry friends is hemangiopericytoma, yet it is not discussed much. Are you ready to learn more about hemangiopericytoma in dogs and how to...
PETS
Phys.org

Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds

Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
PETS
PetsRadar

How to keep cats off counters and tables

If your feline friend is constantly jumping up on the kitchen worktop to drink from the faucet or snaffle snacks from the sideboard and you’re wondering how to keep cats off counters or your brand new coffee table, read on. It can be frustrating if your cat loves counter-surfing....
PETS

