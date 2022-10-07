When the whimpering, pacing, and door monitoring starts, your pupper is sending clear signals that she's got to go. But how often do dogs need to pee, anyway?. Every dog (and their bladder capacity) is different, but a good rule is to let your dog out to urinate at least every six hours, says Brian Evans, DVM, medical director at Dutch. Though this is the minimum, it's best to let pups relieve themselves more frequently.

